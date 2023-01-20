Read full article on original website
KGO
Memphis takes on Golden State on 3-game losing streak
Memphis Grizzlies (31-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-24, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three straight games. The Warriors are 13-9 in conference play. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference with...
The Celtics’ priority should be clear: health and rest for their top eight players
Boston is currently four games up on second place Philadelphia in the East. I’ve seen enough from the Celtics in a couple of different ways. I’ve seen enough to fully believe. Forty-eight games and 35 wins into the season, they are the best team in the NBA and, at full strength, deserve to be considered the favorite to win the title come June.
KGO
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday
ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues. What...
“I’m embarrassed by it” - Wilt Chamberlain realized later in his life that his 100-point game wasn’t as satisfying after all
The reason why Chamberlain admitted that he eventually was embarrassed by his 100-point performance was that he took 62 shots, which was out of the ordinary.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KGO
Deommodore Lenoir's interception leads to 49ers' first score
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second week in a row, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir came up with the game's first interception, and it got the Niners on the board first in Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. With 5:55 left in the first quarter,...
KGO
49ers grind past Cowboys in defensive struggle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With two great defenses in the Dallas Cowboys and theSan Francisco 49ers, it's no surprise that Sunday's NFC divisional round game was a low-scoring affair. In the end, the Niners did just enough to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 19-12 win to advance...
KGO
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In desperate need of a spark for an offense that for most of the first three quarters had been unable to solve the Dallas Cowboys' defense, the San Francisco 49ers finally got exactly what they needed from a player who wasn't really a factor in the playcall.
KGO
NFL playoffs conference championships: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
There are only four teams left in the 2022 NFL season's playoffs as we head to the conference championship round. Fresh off a win over the Cowboyson Sunday night, the 49ers will face the Eagles -- who dismantled the Giants on Saturday -- in the NFC Championship Game. And after beating the Bills on Sunday, the Bengals will try to get back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City held off Jacksonville on Saturday to get the divisional round rolling, despite a right ankle injury toPatrick Mahomes.
