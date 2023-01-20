Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi urges court to approve bonuses amid 'war for talent'
Crypto lender BlockFi is struggling to retain key employees following its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In a declaration, BlockFi’s chief people officer said resignations have accelerated, and it is losing talent to companies such as Google, Block Inc. and Walmart. BlockFi is urging the court to approve...
theblock.co
IRS, SEC added to list of creditors in Genesis bankruptcy filing
Many names were redacted from the list of creditors affected by the recent Genesis bankruptcy. A law firm, nonprofit and government agencies were listed as creditors. Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy last week. The Internal Revenue Service, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the...
theblock.co
This week in markets: bitcoin climbs, Coinbase stock shrugs off Moody's downgrade
Bitcoin jumped over $23,000 heading into the weekend. Crypto prices generally rose in the past week. The past week has seen crypto prices continue their upward trajectory, with bitcoin rising 16.8% and jumping over the $23,000 mark going into the weekend. Bitcoin was trading at $23,262 as of 2 p.m....
theblock.co
QuickNode reaches $800 million valuation in Series B round
Crypto infrastructure firm QuickNode raised $60 million and reached an $800 million valuation. The company was valued at $250 million in October 2021, co-founder and CEO Alex Nabutovsky told The Block. QuickNode, a web3 infrastructure firm that provides blockchain development tools, reached an $800 million valuation in a $60 million...
theblock.co
Ransomware crypto revenue declines as victims refuse to pay: Chainalysis
Crypto revenue extorted by ransomware declined 40.3% in 2022, with the funds increasingly sent to mainstream, centralized exchanges. The drop in payments was probably because more victims refused to pay ransomware attackers. Crypto revenue extorted by ransomware attackers fell significantly in 2022, down 40.3% to $456.8 million from $765.6 million...
theblock.co
Bitcoin, mining stocks rise while Silvergate shares soar
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000, up about 0.5% from the day before. Crypto stocks traded higher throughout today’s session, and Silvergate tacked on almost 17%. Crypto prices were in the green as the market continued to rally on Monday. Equities related to blockchain and cryptocurrencies were also higher. Bitcoin...
theblock.co
Wormhole exploiter converts $150 million in ETH to staked assets and levers up
An address associated with a $323 million Wormhole exploit that came to light last February began swapping assets in a burst of on-chain activity. Following days of inactivity, the address associated with the theft of $323 million worth of ETH from the cross-chain protocol Wormhole began shuffling assets, Etherscan records show.
theblock.co
ARK Chief Futurist Brett Winton sees crypto divergence in age of AI
Ark Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton said that crypto assets could see an upside as artificial intelligence advances accelerate and foster technological convergence across multiple sectors of the economy. Ark founder and CEO Cathie Wood said that many of the coming technological advancements will be deflationary, albeit of the good...
theblock.co
NYDFS reminds crypto custodians of laws prohibiting commingling of funds
NYDFS published regulatory guidance calling for sound custody and disclosures for crypto custody firms. The regulatory note reminded crypto custodians not to run commingled accounts. New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Superintendent Adrienne Harris reminded licensed crypto custodians in the state of their fiduciary duty to ensure customer funds...
theblock.co
Sushi DAO implements proposal to direct xSUSHI revenue to treasury
The DAO vote to direct all trading fees from xSushi holders to the SushiSwap DAO treasury has passed. Monday’s vote ended with unanimous approval, unlike the previous one which was a tight contest. Sushi DAO is set to implement a governance action that will see all fees generated by...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 23
Bitcoin mining stocks were higher on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were higher on Monday, with 18 gaining and only one declining. Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $22,956 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc....
theblock.co
Kraken hires Blockchain.com's former chief compliance officer
Kraken hired C.J. Rinaldi as its chief compliance officer. Rinaldi formerly worked at the crypto services firm Blockchain.com as chief compliance officer. Crypto exchange giant Kraken has hired C.J. Rinaldi as its chief compliance officer. Rinaldi joins Kraken after working at the crypto services firm Blockchain.com as its chief compliance...
theblock.co
Ivan on Tech's Moralis becomes latest crypto firm to cut headcount
Venture-backed web3 development platform Moralis cut jobs. Moralis was co-founded by popular crypto content creator Ivan Liljeqvist (aka Ivan on Tech). Moralis, a blockchain infrastructure firm co-founded by popular crypto content creator Ivan Liljeqvist (aka Ivan on Tech), is the latest crypto company to cut jobs, Liljeqvist told The Block.
theblock.co
Jump Crypto president unpacks the industry’s broken capital markets
Episode 1 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Jump Crypto President Kanav Kariya. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher. or wherever you listen to podcasts. Email feedback and revision requests can be sent to...
theblock.co
Private sharding startup Calimero Network raises $8.5 million
Calimero Network has raised $8.5 million to build private sharding infrastructure. The seed round was co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and the Near foundation. London-based blockchain infrastructure company Calimero Network has raised $8.5 million in a seed round co-led by Khosla Ventures, Lyrik Ventures and Near Foundation. The round,...
Comments / 0