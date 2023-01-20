Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system for migrants seeking exemptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began allowing migrants to make appointments up...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and several states sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition. The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products.
Proposal could allow Tijuana college students to pay in-state community college tuition
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of Tijuana students cross the border daily just to attend a San Diego college, but unfortunately many aspiring students in Baja California can’t afford higher education because of out-of-state tuition. “There’s a lot of people who are very smart, they have the right mindset,...
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0