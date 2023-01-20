ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border

SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system for migrants seeking exemptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began allowing migrants to make appointments up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and several states sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition. The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products.
COLORADO STATE
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
