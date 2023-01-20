ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dahlonega man sentenced in fatal fentanyl overdose in Gainesville

Jan. 23—A Dahlonega man accused of murder in a 2022 fentanyl overdose in Gainesville had his charge reduced to involuntary manslaughter in a negotiated plea, according to court documents. Joshua Chad Evans, 32, was sentenced Jan. 13 to 30 years with the first 10 years to serve in prison...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Police: 1 dead, 3 wounded at Brookhaven apartment complex shooting

Authorities said multiple people were shot at a Brookhaven apartment complex Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 10:35 a.m., Brookhaven police responded to a 911 call about multiple people being shot. Officers responded to 3132 Buford Highway and found one man dead...
BROOKHAVEN, GA

