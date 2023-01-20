Read full article on original website
KEYT
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s Republican attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws limiting abortion broadly and the pills specifically. The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are “subject to felony prosecution” if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.
KEYT
Illinois appeals judge’s restraining order on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Raoul filed the request Monday with the 5th District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon. It contends the restraining order issued last Friday by Effingham County Circuit Judge Joshua Morrison was improper because of contrary state Supreme Court rulings and the lawsuit’s inability to prove the gun ban’s approval violates the Constitution’s equal protection clause.
KEYT
University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security. The order did not apply to the UW System because it isn’t an executive branch agency. The system employs about 40,000 faculty and staff. A number of universities across the country have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas.
KEYT
Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a series of proposed gun laws in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership. The legislation revealed Monday includes a statewide ban on open carrying that is expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont was joined by fellow Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders at the announcement in Waterbury. The proposals also include new registration requirements for ghost guns and a limit of one handgun purchase per month to prevent bulk buying. Lamont says the measures are needed to help curb rising gun violence and crack down on illegal firearms.
KEYT
Kansas senator’s reelection campaign scammed out of $690K
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s office says someone scammed the Kansas Republican’s reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting his accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts. Moran’s campaign treasurer notified the Federal Election Commission last month of what it called “fraudulent activity by a third-party cybercriminal.” The letter said the case was forwarded by local authorities to the FBI and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The FBI wouldn’t comment, but the campaign’s letter said the campaign received two fraudulent invoices from what appeared to be its media company. The letter said the campaign had recovered about $168,000.
KEYT
Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, judge has key rulings
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Jury selection is continuing in the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of the 2021 killings of his wife and son. But before testimony can begin later this week, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make key rulings on evidence. Murdaugh’s lawyers want the judge to refuse to admit evidence that authorities say will show blood from Murdaugh’s son spattered on his shirt because the shirt was destroyed and the expert changed his findings The defense also says evidence of other crimes by Murdaugh shouldn’t be allowed because it would only smear him. Prosecutors say their theory is that Murdaugh killed his wife and son because his financial crimes were about to be discovered.
KEYT
Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for 59-year-old Donald David Dillbeck. He is schedule to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. Authorities say he escaped from custody while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979. It would be Florida’s first execution since Gary Ray Bowles was put to death in June 2019 and the longest the state has gone without carrying out an execution since 1983.
KEYT
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in ’91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
KEYT
Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of ’91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — A petition outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii’s biggest criminal cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island. The 1991 attack of 23-year-old Dana Ireland remained unsolved for years, despite gaining major national attention. The Innocence Project in New York and Hawaii are petitioning for the release of the last of three Native Hawaiian men convicted in Ireland’s death. Lawyers for Albert “Ian” Schweitzer say new DNA, forensic and vehicle analysis prove his innocence.
KEYT
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to western Florida. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says the greatest threat for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people. That includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and a portion of the western Florida panhandle. The weather service says there will be a chance of damaging wind gusts and a few strong tornadoes.
KEYT
New England states getting hit by latest winter storm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Parts of the New England states are getting hit with a winter storm that is snarling roads, knocking down electric wires and keeping some children home from school. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to sections of southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine as well as parts of northern and western Massachusetts. Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger train canceled service in Maine after trees fell on the tracks, although Amtrak did not specifically say the problem was caused by the weather. The storm left tens of thousands of electric customers across the region without power.
KEYT
Study: Puerto Rico should go solar to meet clean energy goal
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. government study aimed at helping Puerto Rico shift to clean energy has found there’s not enough available land for large-scale solar farms and installation of wind generators. Preliminary results released Monday suggested that the U.S. territory consider installing solar panels on all suitable rooftops, along with airports, brownfields and industrial areas. The two-year study that began last year after the U.S. pledged to help modernize Puerto Rico’s disintegrating grid is looking at wind and solar resources on the island, land availability and power consumption. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says it’s utterly important to get the federal funding moving for this.
KEYT
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
KEYT
5 dead in Wyoming highway crashes caused by wrong-way driver
SINCLAIR, Wyo. (AP) — A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the pickup truck headed the wrong way Sunday night and collided with a passenger car and commercial truck. A second commercial truck trying to avoid that crash then swerved across the highway, hitting an eastbound pickup truck head on and engulfing the two trucks in flames. The second crash killed all five people in the pickup truck. The patrol says the wrong-way driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
