What happens when a yacht trip of uber-wealthy people goes very, very awry? That’s what the film “Triangle of Sadness” explores. The three-time 2023 Oscar nominee — Best Picture, Best Director for Ruben Ostlund, and Best Original Screenplay also for Ostlund — stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, and Woody Harrelson. In the film, Harrelson stars as a drunk, inept captain of the super yacht who does nothing but makes matters worse when the ship hits extremely choppy waters. The wealthy guests (including supermodels played by Dickinson and Dean) and the crew alike must survive on their own. Here’s how...

33 MINUTES AGO