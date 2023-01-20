Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
guitar.com
Twisted Sister guitarist explains why Jeff Beck was possibly the ‘world’s greatest guitarist’: “He kept evolving… Jimmy Page got worse as time went on”
Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French has discussed why he considers Jeff Beck one of the ‘greatest guitarists of all time’, stating that, unlike Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton, the musician had a signature style that continuously improved over time. The guitarist was speaking in a new interview...
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift ‘Brave’ For Opening Up About Her Eating Disorder In Doc
Lady Gaga showed support for Taylor Swift and praised her for being “brave” for speaking about struggling with an eating disorder in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. Gaga, 36, commented on a TikTok video that a fan had reposted of the Midnights singer, 33, speaking about how difficult it is to battle an eating disorder and meet beauty standards.
MiMi Ryder Makes Her Own Sundance Debut
Notable past credits: Ryder made her onstage acting debut on Broadway as a child actress, starring as Matilda in “Matilda, the Musical” and as Young Elsa in “Frozen: the Broadway Musical.”. Sundance project: The 17-year-old actress makes her feature film debut in coming-of-age drama “Mutt.”. Her...
How to watch ‘Triangle of Sadness’
What happens when a yacht trip of uber-wealthy people goes very, very awry? That’s what the film “Triangle of Sadness” explores. The three-time 2023 Oscar nominee — Best Picture, Best Director for Ruben Ostlund, and Best Original Screenplay also for Ostlund — stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, and Woody Harrelson. In the film, Harrelson stars as a drunk, inept captain of the super yacht who does nothing but makes matters worse when the ship hits extremely choppy waters. The wealthy guests (including supermodels played by Dickinson and Dean) and the crew alike must survive on their own. Here’s how...
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
guitar.com
Fall Out Boy shares plan for Joe Trohman’s cover during his break
Fall Out Boy have shared how they will cover for guitarist Joe Trohman as he takes an indefinite break from the band. While no tour dates have been mentioned for their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust, which is set for release on 24 March, a source close to the pop-punk band have told Billboard that there is a plan in place to deal with the guitarist’s absence.
guitar.com
Metallica are giving fans the chance to win a one-of-a-kind Flying M guitar
In a bid to raise money for good causes, Metallica have unveiled a one-of-a-kind ‘Flying M’ electric guitar, which will be given away in a new charity raffle. Unveiled last week, the custom model is constructed by Highline Guitars and Inventables, and offers a new take on James Hetfield’s trademark Flying V.
guitar.com
David Crosby was “writing, playing, singing his ass off and preparing” for a comeback tour, says his guitarist
Guitarist Steve Postell has revealed that David Crosby was writing new music and preparing for a comeback tour, prior to his unexpected passing last week (18 January). In a new interview with Variety, the guitarist opened up about his relationship with the late musician, and confirmed that there were plans in place for him to undergo a comeback tour with new material.
guitar.com
YouTuber builds fully-functional electric guitar out of 1,000 aluminium cans – here’s how it sounds
Burls Art, a YouTuber who specialises in making custom guitars out of non-conventional materials, has embarked on his most extreme design yet – building a guitar out of one thousand recycled aluminium cans. Since starting his YouTube channel in 2018, the luthier has captured the attention of countless guitar...
guitar.com
Ted Nugent describes how Jeff Beck was an “incredible genius”, says the two have “a lot of parallels”
Ted Nugent has paid homage to legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, stating that the late musician was a “genius” and that the two had many similarities when it came to their approach to the guitar. Over the past two weeks, countless musicians have taken to social media to share...
Comments / 0