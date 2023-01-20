Read full article on original website
Related
The Ultimate Guide to Getting Maxium Results From Workouts With Minimal Effort
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.While I love the mental and physical benefits of a good workout, after a solid three-year hiatus (blaming the pandemic-induced gym closure for... some of this time), I’ve found getting back into the weekly fitness routine I had cemented has been next to impossible; I’ve been able to commit to 40-minute walks at a slight incline on my treadmill here and there and I even successfully completed a full two months of weekly pilates before I got married last year. Still, I have to...
msn.com
Fortnite x Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack: All Items, Cost, How to Get
Epic Games has revealed a new Fortnite collaboration with iconic survival horror franchise, Dead Space. With the Dead Space remake set to launch on Jan. 27, promotional material for the upcoming game has started to ramp up. After a number of hints from leakers, Epic Games has rolled out a themed-quest pack featuring Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke.
msn.com
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage.
msn.com
Rain teams drown the competition in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Liverpool Regional
In a surprising twist of events, teams based around the Rain weather condition seemed to be the most popular archetype to be causing havoc in the Liverpool Regional that took place over the past weekend, with 10 players who were running Rain teams reaching the top cut. It’s been just...
Comments / 0