FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
castlecountryradio.com
Spartan wrestlers traveled to Enterprise for final regular season tournament
The Emery wrestlers were back on the road over the weekend traveling to Enterprise for the Enterprise High School Tournament. Nineteen teams from across the state participated in the two day event with Emery finishing out the weekend in seventh. The Spartans are down to the final two matches of...
Gephardt Daily
SUV driver dead after collision with semi in Emery County
GREEN RIVER, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a head-on collision Saturday morning near Green River, in Emery County. The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. on U.S. 6, near the Interstate 70 junction. Trooper Mike Anderson, Utah Highway Patrol, said the accident happened...
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
Driver killed in semi crash near Green River
Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash near Green River that left one driver dead Saturday morning.
kjzz.com
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
‘Porch Pirate’ caught, arrested in Springville
Springville Police have found and arrested the 'porch pirate' after several weeks of searching.
