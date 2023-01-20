ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

Gephardt Daily

SUV driver dead after collision with semi in Emery County

GREEN RIVER, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver is dead after a head-on collision Saturday morning near Green River, in Emery County. The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. on U.S. 6, near the Interstate 70 junction. Trooper Mike Anderson, Utah Highway Patrol, said the accident happened...
EMERY COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

