Price, UT

Carbon basketball faces Wildcats on road, come up short in region loss

Carbon and Richfield is a fun match-up, there is no denying that, year in and year out. On Friday night, in Richfield it was another example of how fun high school basketball can be, regardless the outcome. Carbon battled the No.2 team in 3A on their own floor falling by two, 51-49.
PRICE, UT
Charles (Charlie) Edward Hamilton – January 19 2023

Charles (Charlie) Edward Hamilton passed away on January 19, 2023, at the age of 84, after a long fight of deteriorating health. He died peacefully at home in the arms of his loving and faithful wife, Louise, with their children and family by his side. Charlie was born in Helper,...
HELPER, UT
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

