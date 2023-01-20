Read full article on original website
Carbon basketball faces Wildcats on road, come up short in region loss
Carbon and Richfield is a fun match-up, there is no denying that, year in and year out. On Friday night, in Richfield it was another example of how fun high school basketball can be, regardless the outcome. Carbon battled the No.2 team in 3A on their own floor falling by two, 51-49.
Charles (Charlie) Edward Hamilton – January 19 2023
Charles (Charlie) Edward Hamilton passed away on January 19, 2023, at the age of 84, after a long fight of deteriorating health. He died peacefully at home in the arms of his loving and faithful wife, Louise, with their children and family by his side. Charlie was born in Helper,...
Driver killed in semi crash near Green River
Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash near Green River that left one driver dead Saturday morning.
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
UHP: Fatal crash blocks US Route 6 for nearly three hours
A fatal crash on U.S. Route 6 near milepost 185 in Spanish Fork Canyon has led troopers to close the highway in both directions.
‘Porch Pirate’ caught, arrested in Springville
Springville Police have found and arrested the 'porch pirate' after several weeks of searching.
