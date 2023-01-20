Read full article on original website
Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to climb 2023’s wall of worry
Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
The U.S. is massively underperforming global stock markets, and analysts see more of the same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
Nasdaq jumps 2%, Dow closes 250 points higher as investors weigh Fed rate path
Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.01% to finish at 11,364.41, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points, or 0.76%, to end at 33,629.56. The S&P 500 added 1.19% to settle at 4,019.81.
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Elon Musk testifies he would have sold SpaceX stock to take Tesla private in 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by shareholders for a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share. Under oath, Musk said he could have sold shares of SpaceX, the reusable rocket maker that he...
Joe Lau of Alchemy breaks down the company's Web3 Development Report
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Joe Lau of Alchemy shares details from the company's Q4 2022 report on web3 development.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Industrials, Salesforce activists, semis
1. Stocks on offense. Or has speculation taken over just like two years ago? Anniversary this week of January 2021 epic short-squeeze of. (GME). Don't be fooled by tech sideshow, as I wrote Sunday in my weekly commentary. The. dropped for the first week in three. I like industrials. 2....
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Club earnings, AMD downgrade, Disney hope
2. Club holding (JNJ): Beat on fourth-quarter earnings but missed on revenue. J&J remains on track to split into two companies later this year: pharmaceuticals and medical devices as one and consumer brands as the other. In Q4, pharma and MedTech slight miss and consumer beat. Guides higher. 3. Club...
Watch CNBC's full interview with Larry Culp on fourth-quarter earnings
Larry Culp, GE Chairman and CEO, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to break down the company's Q4 2022 results that beat on earnings and revenue. Larry also discusses GE's outlook on aerospace and energy.
NYSE says trading issue that led to dozens of stocks being halted has been resolved
Trading in dozens of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted shortly after the market opened Tuesday due to an apparent technical issue. The major names impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.
Stocks wobble as Wall Street attempts to build on back-to-back gains
Stocks fell Tuesday as investors struggled to build on a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite traded flat. Earnings season continued Tuesday with results from 3M and...
Compelling reasons to own stocks lift the market despite Fed uncertainty listen to 'The Homestretch'
Here's the transcript for "The Homestretch" for Monday. WELCOME TO "THE HOMESTRETCH" TO CUT DOWN IN YOUR EXPENSES. ANALYSTS DO EXPECT SOME UPSIDE. A LOT OF THAT WILL BE DO TO FX. EST ESTEE LAUDER WAS CRUSHED. LAST YEAR BUT WITH THE DOLLAR. OFF THE PEAK, THE HEADWINDS. SHOULD BE...
Treasury yields dip as investors look to economic data, earnings releases
U.S. Treasury yields declined slightly on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to economic data and earnings...
Gold prices tick up as U.S. dollar inches lower
Gold prices reversed course to edge up on Monday as the dollar pared gains, while investors looked ahead to more U.S. economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.24% to $1,931.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,932.5. "Bond...
There's a 61% chance of recession this year, economists say—what that means for your money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
Treasury yields rise as investors assess monetary policy outlook
U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. The on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by about 4 basis points at 3.523%. The 2-year Treasury yield traded about 5 basis points higher to 4.236%.
New technique from U.S. national lab promises to strip carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and factories at record-low cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
Kelly Evans: "Leading" us right over a cliff
Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
