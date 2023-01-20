ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to climb 2023’s wall of worry

Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC

Nasdaq jumps 2%, Dow closes 250 points higher as investors weigh Fed rate path

Stocks rose Monday as investors contemplated a potential slowdown in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy week of earnings. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.01% to finish at 11,364.41, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points, or 0.76%, to end at 33,629.56. The S&P 500 added 1.19% to settle at 4,019.81.
CNBC

Joe Lau of Alchemy breaks down the company's Web3 Development Report

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Joe Lau of Alchemy shares details from the company's Q4 2022 report on web3 development.
CNBC

NYSE says trading issue that led to dozens of stocks being halted has been resolved

Trading in dozens of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted shortly after the market opened Tuesday due to an apparent technical issue. The major names impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.
CNBC

Stocks wobble as Wall Street attempts to build on back-to-back gains

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors struggled to build on a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37 points, or 0.1%. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite traded flat. Earnings season continued Tuesday with results from 3M and...
CNBC

Treasury yields dip as investors look to economic data, earnings releases

U.S. Treasury yields declined slightly on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to economic data and earnings...
CNBC

Gold prices tick up as U.S. dollar inches lower

Gold prices reversed course to edge up on Monday as the dollar pared gains, while investors looked ahead to more U.S. economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.24% to $1,931.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,932.5. "Bond...
CNBC

There's a 61% chance of recession this year, economists say—what that means for your money

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors assess monetary policy outlook

U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. The on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by about 4 basis points at 3.523%. The 2-year Treasury yield traded about 5 basis points higher to 4.236%.
CNBC

Kelly Evans: "Leading" us right over a cliff

Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...

Comments / 0

Community Policy