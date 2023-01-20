Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Fresno Center receives 1.5M additional funding for mental health help
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Congressman Jim Costa helped secure $1.5 million in federal funding for the Fresno Center Adult Day Health Care Center. This is to address disparities in mental health services in the Central Valley. The Fresno Center said the funding is going to support and expand mental...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Lamar Lee Hendrix
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Lamar Lee Hendrix. Lamar Hendrix is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 26-year-old Hendrix is 5' 8" tall, 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Lamar Hendrix is hiding,...
Three teens stabbed after fight breaks out in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
Local firefighters donate equipment, PPE to other firefighters across the border
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters with the City of Madera are giving back to fellow firefighters across the border. According to the Madera City Fire Department, most of their personal protective equipment (PPE) is expiring. Rather than discarding the PPE, it is being sent to firefighters in Cuerpo Rural...
Students in Planada head back to school following recent flood
PLANADA, Calif. (FOX26) — Students in Planada returned to school Monday under a three-phase crisis response. Phase one is recovery, two is response, and three is the rebuilding process. Cesar E. Chavez Middle School is doubling its capacity right now with about 625 students, alternating between the classroom and...
Fire burns through house in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A fire burned through a house Saturday night in Selma. The fire was on Skelton Street near McCall Avenue. Selma Firefighters worked with Fresno County Fire and Kingsburg Fire to contain the large flames. The fire was successfully put out and no injuries were reported.
Drivers asked to prepare, take caution if traveling to snowy areas
The California Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers that no one is exempt from getting stuck in the snow. Even with a 4x4 and studded tires, CHP says there is still a possibility of getting stuck and if that were to happen, getting those chains on can become a bit more difficult.
CHP to escort vehicles on Hwy. 140 from Midpines to YNP El Portal gate following rockslide
MIDPINES, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol - Mariposa division escorted motorists on State Route 140 from the Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort near Midpines to the El Portal gate to Yosemite National Park Monday morning. The escorts began at 6:00 a.m. and then traffic was escorted from...
Man found dead after shooting in Hanford
HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
Man convicted of double murder in Exeter denied parole
A man will continue to stay in prison after being denied parole for his involvement in a nearly half-century-old double murder case. Friday, 85-year-old Henry Borbon was denied parole for the 19th time. He was found to have helped kill two people near Exeter back in 1975. He was sentenced...
Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
Man accused of exposing himself inside Corcoran residence arrested
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Saturday night after police say he entered an occupied residence and exposed himself. The Corcoran Police Department received the call around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hale Ave. and learned a Hispanic man entered the residence and...
