CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
