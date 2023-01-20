Read full article on original website
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Tory MP’s bill aims to stop the powerful using the law to stifle public debate
Ministers are being urged to back a private member’s bill designed to penalise wealthy public figures who exploit the court system for “legalised intimidation” of investigative journalists, campaigners and watchdogs. The bill, put forward by Conservative MP Bob Seely on Tuesday, is intended to put pressure on...
France 24
UK's Online Safety Bill nears completion: What it means for internet oversight
This week, the UK's seminal piece of internet regulation, the Online Safety Bill, moved from the House of Commons to the House of Lords after being amended. It now includes a provision threatening tech bosses with two years in prison if they don't keep children safe online. But it no longer comprises controls on "legal but harmful" content like racism and misogyny. Technology Editor Peter O'Brien explains what this means for the internet at large, and gets reaction from Beeban Kidron, "Bridget Jones" director-turned-influential online safety activist.
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa’s ag potential
CHONGWE, Zambia (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia’s bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa’s potential to help solve the world’s problems with food shortages.
BBC
NI Protocol: Proposal to use Article 16 over vaccines a disaster - EU aide
A European Commission proposal to suspend part of the Northern Ireland Protocol in a row with the UK over vaccines was a "political disaster", a senior EU figure has said. Stefaan De Rynck - senior advisor to the EU chief Brexit negotiator - made the statement in a new book.
BBC
NI Troubles: Michelle O'Neill welcomes US letter opposing legacy bill
A letter sent by US Congress members expressing "grave concern" about the UK government's Troubles legacy plans is a "significant intervention", Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill has said. The letter, sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, was signed by 27 members of the US Congress. In it they...
BBC
Haiti profile - Media
Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The country has more than 400 radio and TV stations, but only half operate legally. Haiti's national radio and TV broadcaster RTNH is the primary state media outlet. Privately-owned media are heavily influenced by the interests of their owners, and tend to censor themselves.
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
ABC News
Slovakia holds referendum to enable snap election
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Slovakia held a nationwide referendum Saturday on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election. President Zuzana Caputova’s decided on the ballot last year after three opposition parties gathered over 380,000 signatures supporting the move. The constitution currently doesn’t offer such an option....
BBC
Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured
A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
Sri Lanka seen holding rates as inflation fight continues; IMF deal key
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is widely expected to hold interest rates steady this week, having raised them last year to their highest in more than two decades in order to fight runaway inflation while seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.
Bulgaria, North Macedonia condemn ethnic-related violence
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia paid a joint visit to a hospital Sunday where a North Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian is being treated after he was severely assaulted. Hristiyan Pendikov, an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North...
BBC
Staffing levels blamed for Dumfries and Galloway wind farm planning delays
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The complexity of cases and small staff numbers have been blamed for a council's failure to decide on a string of wind farm applications in its area. It has resulted in a number of Dumfries and Galloway projects being taken to the Scottish...
BBC
Cheshire needs bus franchising deal, says MP
Cheshire needs similar powers to Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region when it comes to planning and running bus services, an MP said. Labour's Samantha Dixon, who represents the City of Chester, said the government was "pitting areas against areas" to secure funding and "it often seems that bigger urban areas win out".
BBC
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
BBC
Gender law impasse can be broken - Sarwar
The standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over gender recognition reform can be resolved, according to Scottish Labour. Anas Sarwar said there were "challenges" over the impact on single-sex spaces but said the UK government's blocking of the law was wrong. Instead, he called on the Equalities and Human...
BBC
BBC Winterwatch uses RSPB Minsmere volunteer's bittern film
An amateur photographer said watching BBC TV as his film of a bittern was used to open the 2023 Winterwatch series was a "very exciting" moment. Steve Everett captured the bird picking its way carefully across a frozen reedbed at the RSPB Minsmere reserve in Suffolk during December's cold snap.
