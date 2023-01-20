ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed

The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
France 24

UK's Online Safety Bill nears completion: What it means for internet oversight

This week, the UK's seminal piece of internet regulation, the Online Safety Bill, moved from the House of Commons to the House of Lords after being amended. It now includes a provision threatening tech bosses with two years in prison if they don't keep children safe online. But it no longer comprises controls on "legal but harmful" content like racism and misogyny. Technology Editor Peter O'Brien explains what this means for the internet at large, and gets reaction from Beeban Kidron, "Bridget Jones" director-turned-influential online safety activist.
BBC

'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'

Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC

Warning that thousands of firms face collapse

There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
BBC

NI Protocol: Proposal to use Article 16 over vaccines a disaster - EU aide

A European Commission proposal to suspend part of the Northern Ireland Protocol in a row with the UK over vaccines was a "political disaster", a senior EU figure has said. Stefaan De Rynck - senior advisor to the EU chief Brexit negotiator - made the statement in a new book.
BBC

NI Troubles: Michelle O'Neill welcomes US letter opposing legacy bill

A letter sent by US Congress members expressing "grave concern" about the UK government's Troubles legacy plans is a "significant intervention", Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill has said. The letter, sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, was signed by 27 members of the US Congress. In it they...
BBC

Haiti profile - Media

Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The country has more than 400 radio and TV stations, but only half operate legally. Haiti's national radio and TV broadcaster RTNH is the primary state media outlet. Privately-owned media are heavily influenced by the interests of their owners, and tend to censor themselves.
BBC

Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed

An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
ABC News

Slovakia holds referendum to enable snap election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Slovakia held a nationwide referendum Saturday on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election. President Zuzana Caputova’s decided on the ballot last year after three opposition parties gathered over 380,000 signatures supporting the move. The constitution currently doesn’t offer such an option....
BBC

Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured

A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
The Associated Press

Bulgaria, North Macedonia condemn ethnic-related violence

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia paid a joint visit to a hospital Sunday where a North Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian is being treated after he was severely assaulted. Hristiyan Pendikov, an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North...
BBC

Staffing levels blamed for Dumfries and Galloway wind farm planning delays

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The complexity of cases and small staff numbers have been blamed for a council's failure to decide on a string of wind farm applications in its area. It has resulted in a number of Dumfries and Galloway projects being taken to the Scottish...
BBC

Cheshire needs bus franchising deal, says MP

Cheshire needs similar powers to Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region when it comes to planning and running bus services, an MP said. Labour's Samantha Dixon, who represents the City of Chester, said the government was "pitting areas against areas" to secure funding and "it often seems that bigger urban areas win out".
BBC

Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings

A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
BBC

Gender law impasse can be broken - Sarwar

The standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over gender recognition reform can be resolved, according to Scottish Labour. Anas Sarwar said there were "challenges" over the impact on single-sex spaces but said the UK government's blocking of the law was wrong. Instead, he called on the Equalities and Human...
BBC

BBC Winterwatch uses RSPB Minsmere volunteer's bittern film

An amateur photographer said watching BBC TV as his film of a bittern was used to open the 2023 Winterwatch series was a "very exciting" moment. Steve Everett captured the bird picking its way carefully across a frozen reedbed at the RSPB Minsmere reserve in Suffolk during December's cold snap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy