NYC Gemini 21
4d ago
I been on my own since I was 19 and I learned that rent comes 1st, electric 2nd food 3rd and everything else is a luxury
Ashton NW
4d ago
Looks like they blew there stimulus on Amazon and other luxury things and left the most thing unpaid. No more excuses blaming it all on covid. This is what happens when you give people free money in a pandemic. Well covid is out of here now what's the excuse? The government? The homeless?
E-Man
3d ago
The thing is these are the same people that voted for this dictatorship democratic government. And this dictatorship democratic government has no problem spending the tax payers money on these illegal undocumented immigrant invaders. Right democrat voters?
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
multihousingnews.com
Avanath Acquires NYC High-Rise for $101M
Part of a major mixed-use property, the Brooklyn building was purchased from The Brodsky Organization. Avanath Capital Management has expanded its Brooklyn, N.Y., portfolio with the off-market purchase of 7 DeKalb Ave., a 251-unit multifamily property, from The Brodsky Organization for $101.3 million. Located in downtown Brooklyn, the 18-story high-rise...
fox5ny.com
NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport
NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
brownstoner.com
Lottery Opens for Deeply Affordable, Including Free, Senior Housing on Former Church Site
A lottery has launched for 57 truly affordable apartments for seniors in an under-construction development at 6309 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, the site of the former Zion Lutheran Church. The Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments will include a new nine-story building on the former church site and two adjacent townhouses...
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
Mayor: Proposed Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant shelter will be heated
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is pushing back against criticism from two nonprofits about his plans for a new migrant shelter in Brooklyn, and he is amplifying his calls for more help from the federal government.CBS2 spoke to the mayor about the influx of asylum seekers earlier Sunday."We are faced with a humanitarian crisis," Adams said.At City Hall, the mayor defended his plan to open a shelter for 1,000 migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal."There are some calls there's going to be tents inside. That's just not true. It's going to be a heated, well-run space where we've been successful...
therealdeal.com
“Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent
The New York City Housing Authority is on the brink of “disaster,” according to its interim chief executive officer, because of a massive shortfall in rent collection. The authority collected only 65 percent of the rent it charged in the 12 months leading up to December, the New York Times reported. That’s the lowest percentage in its history and has led to a nearly $500 million shortfall. One-third of its operating budget comes from rent.
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
After Year of Hardships, Some Fired Unvaccinated City Workers Win Jobs Back
To support his family after losing his city government job in December 2021 for declining to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Frank Schimenti reluctantly sold the van that he had bought five years earlier to transport his son, Giovanni.The teenager, who had multiple disabilities, was in and out of the hospital throughout 2020 — during the height of the COVID-19...
Unexpected cleaning of graffiti-covered tunnel spurs controversy in Washington Heights
The walls of the 191st Street pedestrian tunnel are painted white over the weekend. News of the surprise scrubbing sparked widespread outrage. [ more › ]
Massive Payday Awaits People Across New York
Millions and millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed by someone in New York. All it takes is a dollar and a dream. The jackpot for the Powerball has passed the half-a-billion dollar mark and is currently sitting at $502 million dollars. That means someone in New York could get themselves a massive payday if they take home the jackpot.
earthsattractions.com
Should I Take the Bus? The Pros and Cons of Taking Public Transport To New York City
New York City is a place that continues to grow in popularity with tourists and business people alike. In recent years, the use of public transport has become increasingly popular as a method of reaching the Big Apple. This is likely because it can be more cost-effective, and convenient, and it is also better for the environment.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
pix11.com
California gunman who killed 10, wounded 10 is dead
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. California gunman who killed 10, wounded...
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
pix11.com
Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD
A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found dead and tied up in her Upper West Side home Wednesday, according to police. Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD. A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria...
Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage
NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
NBC New York
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
