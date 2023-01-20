ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 84

NYC Gemini 21
4d ago

I been on my own since I was 19 and I learned that rent comes 1st, electric 2nd food 3rd and everything else is a luxury

Reply(5)
21
Ashton NW
4d ago

Looks like they blew there stimulus on Amazon and other luxury things and left the most thing unpaid. No more excuses blaming it all on covid. This is what happens when you give people free money in a pandemic. Well covid is out of here now what's the excuse? The government? The homeless?

Reply
8
E-Man
3d ago

The thing is these are the same people that voted for this dictatorship democratic government. And this dictatorship democratic government has no problem spending the tax payers money on these illegal undocumented immigrant invaders. Right democrat voters?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Avanath Acquires NYC High-Rise for $101M

Part of a major mixed-use property, the Brooklyn building was purchased from The Brodsky Organization. Avanath Capital Management has expanded its Brooklyn, N.Y., portfolio with the off-market purchase of 7 DeKalb Ave., a 251-unit multifamily property, from The Brodsky Organization for $101.3 million. Located in downtown Brooklyn, the 18-story high-rise...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's homeless are filling JFK Airport

NEW YORK - A number of travelers and staff members say they are noticing that the number of homeless living inside JFK Airport in Queens is rising. A flight attendant told FOX 5 NY that a popular destination for the homeless is the walkway between the air train and Terminal 5 because it is heated. On a cold winter’s day, you can find anywhere from 5-10 individuals taking shelter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor: Proposed Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant shelter will be heated

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is pushing back against criticism from two nonprofits about his plans for a new migrant shelter in Brooklyn, and he is amplifying his calls for more help from the federal government.CBS2 spoke to the mayor about the influx of asylum seekers earlier Sunday."We are faced with a humanitarian crisis," Adams said.At City Hall, the mayor defended his plan to open a shelter for 1,000 migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal."There are some calls there's going to be tents inside. That's just not true. It's going to be a heated, well-run space where we've been successful...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

“Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent

The New York City Housing Authority is on the brink of “disaster,” according to its interim chief executive officer, because of a massive shortfall in rent collection. The authority collected only 65 percent of the rent it charged in the 12 months leading up to December, the New York Times reported. That’s the lowest percentage in its history and has led to a nearly $500 million shortfall. One-third of its operating budget comes from rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Payday Awaits People Across New York

Millions and millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed by someone in New York. All it takes is a dollar and a dream. The jackpot for the Powerball has passed the half-a-billion dollar mark and is currently sitting at $502 million dollars. That means someone in New York could get themselves a massive payday if they take home the jackpot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

California gunman who killed 10, wounded 10 is dead

The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. California gunman who killed 10, wounded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD

A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found dead and tied up in her Upper West Side home Wednesday, according to police. Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD. A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage

NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
BROOKLYN, NY
Route Fifty

NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy