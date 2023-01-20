Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. The on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by about 4 basis points at 3.523%. The 2-year Treasury yield traded about 5 basis points higher to 4.236%.
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Look to Economic Data, Earnings Releases
U.S. Treasury yields traded flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose about a basis point to 3.543%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.251% after rising by a basis point.
NBC New York
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
Elon Musk needs to soothe investor fears over his Twitter saga as Tesla faces one of the most important moments in the history of the company, Wedbush says
Tesla stock is still poised for upside, but Elon Musk needs to comfort investors about his chaotic Twitter takeover, Wedbush's Dan Ives said.
NBC New York
Argentina and Brazil Are Discussing Plans for a Common Currency — Analysts Can Scarcely Believe It
Argentina and Brazil are in early talks to create a common currency, as part of a coordinated bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Analysts are highly skeptical, dismissing the proposal as "pie in the sky." "It is hard to believe Argentina and Brazil would actually move in this...
NBC New York
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential
CHONGWE, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.
NBC New York
Bank of America, JPMorgan and Other Banks Reportedly Team Up on Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay
Several banks are reportedly working on a digital wallet that links with debit and credit cards, in a bid to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to the report.
NBC New York
Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff
Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC New York
Making Salary Ranges Public May Shrink Pay Gaps But Slow Wage Growth
Large business centers including New York City and the states of California and Washington have introduced salary transparency measures in recent years. Experts believe these laws will address pay equity issues. The rise of pay transparency laws could shrink net wage growth over time as an unintended consequence, according to...
NBC New York
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers
Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
NBC New York
When It Comes to the Energy Transition, One Analyst Sees the Market Making a Big Mistake
The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
NBC New York
Apple Wants to Manufacture 25% of Its IPhones in India, Minister Says
Apple is targeting manufacturing 25% of all of its iPhones in India, Piyush Goyal, the country's commerce and industry minister said, up from between 5%-7% currently. Last year, Apple began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India. It was the first time Apple produced its latest model in India so close to its launch.
Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine - source
BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
NBC New York
Egg Prices Rose 60% in 2022. One Farm Group Claims It's a ‘Collusive Scheme' by Suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
NBC New York
Microsoft Announces New Multibillion-Dollar Investment in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft on Monday...
NBC New York
Brits Are Being Paid to Cut Power Use, as Cold Snap Threatens Supply
More than a million British households and businesses are being offered cash incentives to cut their energy consumption during peak times, even as back-up coal plants were told they would not be needed early Tuesday. Colder temperatures have combined with a drop in wind levels to increase demand and lower...
NBC New York
We'll Need Natural Gas for Years — But Can Start Blending It With Green Hydrogen Today, CEO Says
Produced using electrolysis and renewables like wind and solar, green hydrogen has some high-profile backers. While some are hugely excited about green hydrogen's potential, it still represents a tiny proportion of global hydrogen production. Today, the vast majority is based on fossil fuels, a fact at odds with net-zero goals.
Comments / 0