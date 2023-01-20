ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. The on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by about 4 basis points at 3.523%. The 2-year Treasury yield traded about 5 basis points higher to 4.236%.
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Look to Economic Data, Earnings Releases

U.S. Treasury yields traded flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data releases and earnings reports that could provide hints about the state of the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose about a basis point to 3.543%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.251% after rising by a basis point.
NBC New York

Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul

The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
NBC New York

Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count

Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
KRMG

Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential

CHONGWE, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.
NBC New York

Bank of America, JPMorgan and Other Banks Reportedly Team Up on Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay

Several banks are reportedly working on a digital wallet that links with debit and credit cards, in a bid to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to the report.
NBC New York

Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff

Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC New York

Making Salary Ranges Public May Shrink Pay Gaps But Slow Wage Growth

Large business centers including New York City and the states of California and Washington have introduced salary transparency measures in recent years. Experts believe these laws will address pay equity issues. The rise of pay transparency laws could shrink net wage growth over time as an unintended consequence, according to...
NBC New York

Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers

Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
NBC New York

When It Comes to the Energy Transition, One Analyst Sees the Market Making a Big Mistake

The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
NBC New York

Apple Wants to Manufacture 25% of Its IPhones in India, Minister Says

Apple is targeting manufacturing 25% of all of its iPhones in India, Piyush Goyal, the country's commerce and industry minister said, up from between 5%-7% currently. Last year, Apple began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India. It was the first time Apple produced its latest model in India so close to its launch.
Reuters

Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine - source

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
NBC New York

Microsoft Announces New Multibillion-Dollar Investment in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI

Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft on Monday...
NBC New York

Brits Are Being Paid to Cut Power Use, as Cold Snap Threatens Supply

More than a million British households and businesses are being offered cash incentives to cut their energy consumption during peak times, even as back-up coal plants were told they would not be needed early Tuesday. Colder temperatures have combined with a drop in wind levels to increase demand and lower...

