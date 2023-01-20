With an estimated 200 companies working on them, eVTOLs are taking the aviation industry by storm. And while vertical lift aircraft have existed for more than a century in the form of helicopters, eVTOLs could disrupt the $49 billion industry in certain segments due to their cheaper maintenance and operating costs. CNBC spoke with one startup, Archer Aviation, which is backed by United Airlines, about why these new aircraft could change how people travel.

7 HOURS AGO