Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
GE's 2023 profit forecast weighed down by renewable energy business
General Electric forecast a lower-than-expected 2023 adjusted profit on Tuesday. The industrial giant struggles with persistent problems at its renewable energy business. GE forecast an operating loss between $200 million and $600 million for its energy business GE Vernova in 2023. The company's shares were down about 1% at $78.98...
CNBC
When it comes to the energy transition, one analyst sees the market making a big mistake
The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
CNBC
New technique from U.S. national lab promises to strip carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and factories at record-low cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
CNBC
Egg prices rose 60% in 2022. One farm group claims it's a 'collusive scheme' by suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
CNBC
Why United Airlines-backed Archer Aviation thinks eVTOLs could replace helicopters
With an estimated 200 companies working on them, eVTOLs are taking the aviation industry by storm. And while vertical lift aircraft have existed for more than a century in the form of helicopters, eVTOLs could disrupt the $49 billion industry in certain segments due to their cheaper maintenance and operating costs. CNBC spoke with one startup, Archer Aviation, which is backed by United Airlines, about why these new aircraft could change how people travel.
CNBC
The U.S. is massively underperforming global stock markets, and analysts see more of the same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
CNBC
Brits are being paid to cut power use, as cold snap threatens supply
More than a million British households and businesses are being offered cash incentives to cut their energy consumption during peak times, even as back-up coal plants were told they would not be needed early Tuesday. Colder temperatures have combined with a drop in wind levels to increase demand and lower...
CNBC
Aramco-backed fintech opens bank branch in London to help Muslims invest
Wahed, a fintech startup backed by oil giant Saudi Aramco and French soccer player Paul Pogba, debuted its own retail presence in the U.K. Tuesday. The branch resembles an Apple store and is positioned just opposite an HSBC bank branch on Baker Street. It aims to provide the U.K.'s 3.9...
CNBC
NYSE says trading issue that led to dozens of stocks being halted has been resolved
Trading in dozens of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted shortly after the market opened Tuesday due to an apparent technical issue. The major names impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts.
CNBC
Gold prices tick up as U.S. dollar inches lower
Gold prices reversed course to edge up on Monday as the dollar pared gains, while investors looked ahead to more U.S. economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.24% to $1,931.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,932.5. "Bond...
CNBC
Gold prices march higher on slower Fed rate-hike bets
Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar's retreat amid expectations for a less-aggressive interest rate hike strategy from the U.S. central bank made bullion a more attractive bet. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,936.32 per ounce by 0923 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,937.70. The dollar...
Comments / 0