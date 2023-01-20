ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bay parks and trails closed due to storm damage

By Gayle Ong
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. ( KRON ) – The weather for this weekend looks great for hitting the outdoors, but the East Bay Regional Park District is urging caution to visitors. Regional parks were hit hard after a series of intense storms.

Coyote Hills Park in Fremont is normally a walking entrance to one of the hiking trails in the park. Standing water is now blocking that entrance, and this is one of the reasons why several East Bay regional parks are closed.

Walia Su of Fremont says she has never seen the water this high at Coyote Hills. She normally hikes this park a few times a week.

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

Others are finding ways to work around the damage.

“We’re going to run through this one, and there’s another giant puddle over there, but then the trail opens up so for me," said Ali Mojaddidi of Fremont. "I live close by. This is my daily routine to get ready for the Appalachian Trail.”

Other parks and trails around the East Bay are closed due to damage from the series of intense storms.

Dave Mason, a public information supervisor with the East Bay Regional Park District, urges caution when visiting some parks.

“The ground is highly saturated and it’s a potential safety hazards that remain that are unpredictable,” he said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Along the MLK shoreline in Oakland, the rain washed up so much trash that the park district held a post-storm cleanup Thursday, with volunteers giving a helping hand.

"We’d love to open our parks as soon as we can, but we want to make sure that they’re safe. Public safety is our top priority," Mason said.

If you want to head out to any of these parks, the East Bay Regional Parks Department recommends that you check their website for any updates on closures and reopenings.

