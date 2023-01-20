Can anybody beat Jon Rahm? The Spaniard is 2-for-2 in 2023, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in a stunning comeback against Collin Morikawa and following that up with a one-shot victory at last week’s American Express. Rahm has now won four of his last six starts worldwide. Rahm heads into the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – where he won his first PGA Tour trophy back in 2017 – as the clear betting favorite at +450 on BetMGM. When the favorite is this short, that means that there will be some big numbers further down the board. Let’s take a look at...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO