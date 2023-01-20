Read full article on original website
JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report
Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
‘A mouthpiece for PGA Tour’: Tiger Woods’ comments blasted by Greg Norman
Greg Norman, in response to comments made by Tiger Woods saying he should step down as LIV Golf CEO, called the 15-time major winner “a bit of a mouthpiece for the PGA Tour.”. “Well, I think, yeah, sad for Tiger,” Norman said this weekend on Fox News’ One Nation...
Steve Stricker shoots 60 during Champions event … then gets roasted for it
Steve Stricker notched his 12th win on the PGA Tour Champions Saturday night, closing with a 65 to win the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai by six. The highlight of the week for the 55-year-old came a day earlier when he erupted for a course record, 12-birdie 60 in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
‘I’m playing against Jon Rahm:’ Rookie co-leader relishing underdog role at The American Express
The two players in Sunday’s final pairing at The American Express could not be in more different places in their careers. Jon Rahm is in the midst of the peak of his career and in the middle of an outstanding run with eight top-10s in his last nine worldwide starts.
Farmers Insurance Open predictions: Three long shot golf picks to win at Torrey Pines
Can anybody beat Jon Rahm? The Spaniard is 2-for-2 in 2023, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in a stunning comeback against Collin Morikawa and following that up with a one-shot victory at last week’s American Express. Rahm has now won four of his last six starts worldwide. Rahm heads into the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – where he won his first PGA Tour trophy back in 2017 – as the clear betting favorite at +450 on BetMGM. When the favorite is this short, that means that there will be some big numbers further down the board. Let’s take a look at...
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2023 American Express Championship
Jon Rahm birdied the 16th hole to win to claim the American Express Championship by one shot over Davis Thompson. The victory was Rahm’s fourth in his last six starts worldwide. Take a closer look at his Callaway equipment setup. Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (Aldila Tour Green 75TX...
3 storylines heading into The American Express final round
After three rounds in La Quinta, it’s almost become a two horse race. Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson will begin the final round tied at 23 under and four shots clear of the rest of the field. The three courses used for the first three rounds of this pro-am...
Report: PGA Tour, DP World Tour chiefs recused themselves from LIV OWGR decision
Looks like LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman won’t have any beef with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour should the Official World Golf Ranking eventually deny LIV’s application for world ranking points. Speaking to the UK Telegraph’s James Corrigan, Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s CEO, said...
2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds: Jon Rahm is HUGE betting favorite at Torrey Pines
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open gets underway on Wednesday at Torrey Pines, and the hottest player in the world is the far-and-away betting favorite. Here’s what you need to know. Farmers Insurance Open odds: This week’s favorites. Last week, Jon Rahm won the American Express in dramatic fashion,...
Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s TV deal, LPGA drama, Jon Rahm domination
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss LIV Golf’s TV deal, LPGA drama, Jon Rahm’s dominant run and more. 1....
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times
The PGA Tour’s California swing continues this week with the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Every year the Farmers Insurance Open draws one of the strongest and most star-studded fields on the PGA Tour. This year is no different with players like Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Tony Finau teeing it up, to name just a few.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Wednesday, January 25, at Torrey Pines in California. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for Farmers Insurance Open Round 1. Can anyone stop Jon Rahm? That’s the big question this...
Winner’s bag: Brooke Henderson’s TaylorMade clubs from LPGA Hilton Vacations TOC
Brooke Henderson won the first event of the 2023 LPGA tour season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, held at Lake Nona with a final round 70 to finish at 16-under par. This is Brooke’s first week with an all-new bag of gear from TaylorMade after her recent...
How new rule and questionable decision shocked American Express: ‘I am speechless’
With the pin in, Davis Thompson’s ball was out. “I’ll probably play the ‘what-if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately,” Thompson said. He may not be alone. In a shocking sequence during Sunday’s American Express final round, Thompson putted from 48 feet, 2 inches away for a share of the lead on the penultimate hole at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, only for his ball to strike the pin nearly dead-center and ricochet a foot and a half past. In the end, Jon Rahm maintained his one-stroke lead and won by that margin, though the late exchange led to decision-making questions and a look at a new flagstick rule.
FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select putters
Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters ($449) will be available March 17 in six head shapes — Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2. Super Select Del Mar, Fastback 1.5, Golo 6 and Golo 6.5 drop May 19. Above all, Scotty Cameron’s...
