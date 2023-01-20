ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Golf.com

JT’s wedding photos, Joe Burrow’s golf take, PGA Tour newborns | Rogers Report

Hello from snowy Boston, my friends, and welcome to another edition of the Rogers Report. It’s been too long since my last write-up so I’ve put together some golf housekeeping notes before we dive into the last week in golf. Here’s what you need (or what I think you need) to know: Matthew Wolff got engaged, the Gretzky-Johnson clan joined a softball league (imagine rolling up to a casual game after work, only to realize you’re facing off against…Wayne Gretzky and Dustin Johnson?), our Max Homa cover story dropped and Jon Rahm is unstoppable.
New York Post

Farmers Insurance Open predictions: Three long shot golf picks to win at Torrey Pines

Can anybody beat Jon Rahm? The Spaniard is 2-for-2 in 2023, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in a stunning comeback against Collin Morikawa and following that up with a one-shot victory at last week’s American Express. Rahm has now won four of his last six starts worldwide. Rahm heads into the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – where he won his first PGA Tour trophy back in 2017 – as the clear betting favorite at +450 on BetMGM. When the favorite is this short, that means that there will be some big numbers further down the board. Let’s take a look at...
Golf.com

3 storylines heading into The American Express final round

After three rounds in La Quinta, it’s almost become a two horse race. Jon Rahm and Davis Thompson will begin the final round tied at 23 under and four shots clear of the rest of the field. The three courses used for the first three rounds of this pro-am...
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s TV deal, LPGA drama, Jon Rahm domination

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss LIV Golf’s TV deal, LPGA drama, Jon Rahm’s dominant run and more. 1....
Golf.com

2023 Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times

The PGA Tour’s California swing continues this week with the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. Every year the Farmers Insurance Open draws one of the strongest and most star-studded fields on the PGA Tour. This year is no different with players like Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Tony Finau teeing it up, to name just a few.
Golf.com

How new rule and questionable decision shocked American Express: ‘I am speechless’

With the pin in, Davis Thompson’s ball was out. “I’ll probably play the ‘what-if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately,” Thompson said. He may not be alone. In a shocking sequence during Sunday’s American Express final round, Thompson putted from 48 feet, 2 inches away for a share of the lead on the penultimate hole at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, only for his ball to strike the pin nearly dead-center and ricochet a foot and a half past. In the end, Jon Rahm maintained his one-stroke lead and won by that margin, though the late exchange led to decision-making questions and a look at a new flagstick rule.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select putters

Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters ($449) will be available March 17 in six head shapes — Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2. Super Select Del Mar, Fastback 1.5, Golo 6 and Golo 6.5 drop May 19. Above all, Scotty Cameron’s...

