Texas State

OilPrice.com

The U.S. Is Looking To Woo European Clean Energy Investors

Governors from Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, and Ohio have traveled to Europe to woo clean energy investors. The states are aiming to capitalize on the clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. European Union officials are concerned that the IRA is a “protectionist” measure from America that puts European businesses...
MICHIGAN STATE
OilPrice.com

Texas Oil And Gas Tax Payments Broke Records In 2022

The oil and gas industry paid record taxes and royalties to the state of Texas last year, the Texas Oil and Gas Association reported, noting the total amount paid was 54 percent higher than the previous record set in this respect. At $24.7 billion, the taxes and royalties that the...
TEXAS STATE

