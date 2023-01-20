Read full article on original website
No active COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County dropped to zero on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,685. Total Active Cases: 30. Down six...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, January 24, 2023: Beating back COVID-19
It’s been a while since we’ve been able to report that one of Columbia County’s neighbors has no new COVID-19 cases to report. Lafayette County came close a few weeks ago but briefly went into the double digits. Now, Lafayette County was down to zero new cases on Monday. Let’s hope Lafayette County can keep that up, and that all of the neighboring South Arkansas counties will be there soon. Columbia County’s COVID numbers are also dropping. On January 6, there were 97 new cases in the county. Yesterday’s number was 30. Keep taking those COVID-19 shots and practicing your health protocols.
Columbia County lottery sales top $442,000 in December
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $442,771.50 in December 2022, according to a report released earlier this month by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is down from sales of $446,206 in November 2022. According to the ASL report,...
From Taylor marshal, to Bobo Shinn, to modern police tech, Mike Loe experienced it all
Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe is walking away from his half-century long career in law enforcement with satisfaction about every case but one. The case of Mary “Bobo” Shinn. Bobo was a 25-year-old woman who disappeared from Magnolia on July 20, 1978, after leaving her art studio...
First Quorum Court meeting of 2023 sets new tone
The first meeting of the Quorum Court of Columbia County of 2023 dealt mostly with minor housekeeping items and honoring the service of elected officials who have left office. One procedural change will be the meeting time, which will now be 5 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the courthouse, instead of the first Monday of the month.
Farmers Bank & Trust customers receiving fraud alert
Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia said in a statement Monday that it is aware that several bank customers are receiving phone calls claiming to be from Farmers Bank & Trust, or stating they are with the bank’s fraud department. This is a scam. “If you receive a phone...
High winds will affect Magnolia area today and Wednesday
No winter weather conditions are currently forecast for the Magnolia area, but residents may expect high winds. A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. North winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40...
Webster Parish Journal : Traffic stop yields large amount of drugs, narcotics
Minden, LA Police scored a big drug bust on Interstate 20 Thursday morning. Chief Jared McIver said Off. Ben Sparks was on the eastbound side of the interstate at mile marker 47 around 5:30 a.m. when he clocked a white Chevrolet Malibu with Colorado plates traveling 85 miles per hour.
Part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will close for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning 8 a.m. Monday, January 30, part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will be closed. The affected segment on what is officially designated as Louisiana 3008 goes over Caney Creek, located between Topeka Trail and Methodist Camp Road. This...
Linda Ann (Hamilton) Parker
Linda Ann (Hamilton) Parker, 71, of Waldo passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home. Linda was born on June 19, 1951 in Oak Grove, LA to the late Grady and Ruby Elizabeth (Strange) Hamilton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Magnolia. She enjoyed playing Rook with her friends, and shopping at thrift stores and flea markets with her daughter. She was a wonderful and loving homemaker who loved cooking and taking care of her family. Her three grandsons were the highlight of her life.
Morris reaches scoring milestone as Muleriders roll past Boll Weevils
MONTICELLO – Diamond Morris led Southern Arkansas while recording a career night in the Monday matchup against Arkansas-Monticello, as the Muleriders won 76-63. The senior from Sheridan posted 22 points to surpass 1,000 career points and became the first Mulerider since Kmaria Hobbs (2008-12) and just the fifth player since 2000 to accomplish the feat. She finished the night at a 53.8% shooting clip with five rebounds and eight steals.
Bonnie J. Mallory
Bonnie J. Mallory, 70, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Muleriders’ furious second-half rally leads to road win against Bisons
SEARCY -- At times it wasn't pretty and at other times it was downright ugly, but when it mattered most Southern Arkansas responded Saturday to move toe 8-2 in Great American Conference play. The Muleriders rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit and engineered a big second half on both ends...
Boys and Girls Club opens baseball/softball registration
Registration is open through February 21 for the baseball and softball seasons at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia, 1600 Hollensworth. The season starts April 3. Play will be open to youths ages 4-15as of April 30, 2023. Register at the club or CLICK HERE to register online. The...
