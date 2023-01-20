Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Gemini Cutting Another 10% of Staff: Report
Crypto Exchange Gemini Cutting Another 10% of Staff: Report

In at least its third round of layoffs since June, crypto exchange Gemini is shedding another 10% of its staff, according to an internal message viewed byThe Information. Gemini has been swept up in...
CoinDesk
In Wake of FTX, New York Reminds Crypto Firms to Segregate Customer Funds
In Wake of FTX, New York Reminds Crypto Firms to Segregate Customer Funds

New York's top financial regulator on Monday publishedguidance for crypto companies to improve customer protection in the event of insolvency or a similar proceeding – including a requirement for firms to keep customer funds separate.
CoinDesk
Does Crypto Have a Banking Problem?
Does Crypto Have a Banking Problem?

On today's episode, NLW breaks down the latest news from the weekend, including:. Signature Bank limiting services, and what it means for the industry as a whole. U.S. government seizing $700 million of...
CoinDesk
Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Becomes First Private Bank to Tokenize Its Own Shares
Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Becomes First Private Bank to Tokenize Its Own Shares

Cité Gestion, an independent Swiss private bank founded in 2009, is using Taurus technology to tokenize its own shares as the bank delves deeper into blockchain technology. The move will be the first...
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Buterin Proposes 'Stealth Addresses' to Enhance Privacy Protections
Ethereum's Buterin Proposes 'Stealth Addresses' to Enhance Privacy Protections

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterinreleased a new blog post over the weekend proposing a "stealth address system" for enhanced privacy protections for blockchain users. In his writing, Buterin notes that assuring privacy remains a big...
CoinDesk
Binance Says Signature Bank Won’t Support Transactions for Crypto Exchange Customers of Less Than $100K
Binance Says Signature Bank Won't Support Transactions for Crypto Exchange Customers of Less Than $100K

Signature Bank will not handle transactions of less than $100,000 for crypto exchange customers, according to a statement from exchange giant Binance. Binance said in the statement emailed to CoinDesk that Signature had told...
CoinDesk
Crypto Recovery Specialist Asset Reality Raises $4.91M to Hire Engineers, Expand Ops
Crypto Recovery Specialist Asset Reality Raises $4.91M to Hire Engineers, Expand Ops

London-basedAsset Reality has raised $4.91 million in seed money to build a full service solution for crypto asset recovery, according to a press release provided exclusively to CoinDesk. The fundraising was led by Framework...
CoinDesk
What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?
What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?

Regulators are in no hurry to write rules for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission have brought a combined total ofmore than 100 enforcement actions against crypto-asset market participants. Yet, neither agency has issued a single crypto-specific rule, and it is unlikely that they will change course any time soon. But what if the agencies decided to do so? What sorts of rules could they write using their existing regulatory authorities?
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $23K; Gemini’s Job Cuts Continue
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $23K; Gemini's Job Cuts Continue

In at least its third round of layoffs since June, crypto exchange Gemini isshedding another 10% of its staff, according to an internal message viewed by The Information. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
CoinDesk
CEO of Canadian Utility That Proposed Banning New Power to Crypto Miners Exits
CEO of Canadian Utility That Proposed Banning New Power to Crypto Miners Exits

Sophie Brochu, the CEO of Hydro-Quebec – the utility company of the province of Quebec that late last year proposed suspending new power supply to the blockchain industry – is departing the firm on April 11, according toa Jan. 10 statement.
CoinDesk
Investment Manager Wilshire Taps Crypto Trading Firm FalconX for Digital Assets Indexes
Investment Manager Wilshire Taps Crypto Trading Firm FalconX for Digital Assets Indexes

Wilshire, a private investment management firm, tapped crypto trading firm FalconX to provide digital asset indexes for its institutional clients. The two firms will work together on a set of single-coin, multicoin and thematic...
CoinDesk
Aptos Token Price Outlook Amid Strong NFT Interest; Brazil and Argentina to Discuss Common Currency
Aptos Token Price Outlook Amid Strong NFT Interest; Brazil and Argentina to Discuss Common Currency

"The Hash" group discusses today's top stories, including layer 1 blockchain Aptos' APT token rising roughly 250% in the last two weeks. This comes as Cardano network saw a brief outage on Sunday that was automatically fixed within minutes. Plus, leaders of Argentina and Brazil will discuss a common currency this week and crypto app Tribes has raised $3.3 million in a pre-seed funding round.
CoinDesk
Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon Network
Twitch Co-Founder's Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon Network

Fractal, the platform for game-related non-fungible tokens (NFT) developed by Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, is expanding into the Polygon network to boost accessibility. The platform launched on the Solana blockchain in December 2021 and...
CoinDesk
'We Haven’t Seen Anything Yet’: Introducing CoinDesk’s ‘Policy Week’
'We Haven't Seen Anything Yet': Introducing CoinDesk's 'Policy Week'

The fall of FTX changed the game for crypto in Washington, D.C. As CoinDesk's Jesse Hamilton writes today, Congress is ready to clamp down on the industry. Members there are shocked by the size of the crypto exchange's collapse, comparing it to the fall of the Enron energy company, and they're embarrassed at being taken in by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his political contributions.
CoinDesk
Can Banks Issue Stablecoins?
Can Banks Issue Stablecoins?

Stablecoin regulation is one of the most controversial topics in cryptocurrency. Recent reports from U.S.regulators as well as the Biden Administration have warned that stablecoins could threaten financial stability, although many are skeptical of that claim. Previous proposals sought to regulate transparency, issuance, and licensing of stablecoins, although no legislation has yet been passed.
CoinDesk
VC Firm Pantera's 2023 Crypto Forecast Says the Future Is DeFi
VC Firm Pantera's 2023 Crypto Forecast Says the Future Is DeFi

Crypto-focused venture capital firm Pantera Capital, which has about $3.8 billion in assets under management, has summed up its 2023 forecast, and the future is decentralized finance (DeFi). The bear market that emerged early...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Sushi Passes 2 Governance Votes to Strengthen Treasury
DeFi Protocol Sushi Passes 2 Governance Votes to Strengthen Treasury

Token holders from the Sushi community have voted on two separate proposals that aim to strengthen the decentralized-finance (DeFi) service's treasury and long-term staying power. Both proposals were passed independently with a majority...
CoinDesk
'What Was Gary Gensler Really Doing?': Rep. Tom Emmer on FTX, the SEC and What's Next for Crypto in Congress
'What Was Gary Gensler Really Doing?': Rep. Tom Emmer on FTX, the SEC and What's Next for Crypto in Congress

Just two letters. That was the tweet, gm,tweeted Representative Tom Emmer on Dec. 6, 2021, instantly endearing himself to Crypto Twitter. For those unaware, "gm," short for "good morning," was widely used as a cheery greeting during the bull run – morning or night – in something of an inside joke.
CoinDesk
Binance Mistakenly Mixed Crypto Exchange's Customer Funds With B-Token Collateral: Bloomberg
Binance Mistakenly Mixed Crypto Exchange's Customer Funds With B-Token Collateral: Bloomberg

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, mistakenly kept collateral for some of the crypto assets it issues in the same wallet as funds belonging to its customers, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing an unidentified Binance spokesperson.
CoinDesk
Latest Ethereum ‘Shadow Fork’ Brings Blockchain’s Shanghai Upgrade Closer to Reality
Latest Ethereum 'Shadow Fork' Brings Blockchain's Shanghai Upgrade Closer to Reality

Ethereum developers said they successfully created a copy of the blockchain – known as a "shadow fork" – to provide a testing environment ahead of a crucial upgrade known as theShanghai hard fork.
