4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Technology Solutions Industry
IBM - Free Report) , Hewlett Packard Enterprise (. PAR - Free Report) are a few industry participants to watch as they are benefiting from the rise in advanced forms of data management, the rapid shift from traditional silos, increased demand for integration of deployment techniques as well as modern application development.
3 Stocks to Buy From Leisure & Recreation Services Industry
LYV - Free Report) , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (. RCL - Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (. MSGE - Free Report) are likely to gain in their respective fields owing to the factors mentioned above. However, the industry has been bearing the brunt of high costs and the slow U.S. economy.
Reasons to Retain Booz Allen (BAH) Stock in Your Portfolio
BAH - Free Report) has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) EPS growth...
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
What's in Store for Big Tech ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (. GOOGL - Free Report) — are set to report. The technology sector, which was hit the hardest by soaring yields and a hawkish Fed, showed a strong comeback to start 2023. Hopes that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign and optimism over cooling inflation have compelled investors to buy beaten-up technology stocks (read: 5 Tech ETFs Riding High on Sectors' Comeback to Start 2023).
Here's Why You Should Retain Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock for Now
VEEV - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of a slew of product launches over the past few months. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance, along with strong product adoption, is expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and forex woes persist.
Can Mastercard (MA) Sustain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
MA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.56, which indicates an improvement of 8.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate matches the consensus mark.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 24th
NXRT - Free Report) : This publicly traded REIT carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc....
HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HCA - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.93 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Though its Florida facilities suffered a headwind due to Hurricane Ian, an increase in same-facility equivalent admissions in its other U.S. facilities and a slight dip in overall expenses provided some respite to HCA’s results.
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts
Earnings season picks up steam this week as over 300 companies are expected to report. Among them are some of the most popular stocks on the market as well as many “old economy” stocks in industries like paints and coatings, energy, and chemicals. The transports will also join in with several railroads and airlines reporting.
Teradyne (TER) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
TER - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. For the fourth quarter, TER expects revenues between $670 million and $750 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $710.3 million, indicating a decline of 19.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio
The consumer discretionary sector suffered the most in terrible 2022. The inflation rate was at a 40-year high. In order to combat mounting inflation, the Fed hiked the benchmark interest rate to its highest level in 15 years and its strict monetary tightening raised the risk-free market interest rate to a two-decade high. A higher interest rate is detrimental to growth sectors like consumer discretionary.
3 Retail Pharmacy and Drugstore Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds
The past three years of the public health crisis have significantly altered the structure and trend of the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. On a positive note, amid the ongoing supply-chain disruption and staffing shortages within healthcare, the retail pharmacy business has been in high demand, thanks to the exponentially growing demand for distant medical services and remote patient care. Particularly, mail-order pharmacies are registering growth on account of telehealth and remote monitoring services. Added to this, with digitization, retail industry players are significantly strengthening their omnichannel presence from sole brick-and-mortar dependency. All these are creating unique opportunities for stalwarts within the industry like CVS Health (
Nokia (NOK) Inks 5G Patent License Agreement With Samsung
NOK - Free Report) recently inked a new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung after the previous deal expired at the end of 2022. The undisclosed amount deal includes Nokia’s essential inventions in 5G and other technologies. Per this agreement, the company will receive payments from Samsung for a...
Charter (CHTR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
CHTR - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $13.70 billion, indicating a 3.67% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny...
Travelers (TRV) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
TRV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 core income of $3.40 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 35% year over year. The Travelers’ results reflect lower net investment income and wider catastrophe losses, partially offset by higher premiums and higher net favorable prior year reserve development.
3 Top-Rated Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds Worth Betting On
Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite other than the willingness to park money for an extended period while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
KLA (. KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on Jan 26. For the fiscal second quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.65 billion and $2.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock?
ATO - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 21, 2023 $80.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
