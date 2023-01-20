Read full article on original website
thenewsleaders.com
Avon post office to be named in honor of Plantenberg
The post office in Avon will be named in honor of Kort Plantenberg, a young military veteran who died in a helicopter accident near Kimball on Dec. 5, 2019. The Minnesota Legislature recently approved a bill to rename the post office to honor his memory. Sixth District House Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Otsego) authored the bill with seven other representatives joining him as co-authors.
ccxmedia.org
The Nordic Nook Offers Winter Oasis in Golden Valley
In the back yard of a Golden Valley home, Craig Ringsven constructed an outdoor oasis of sorts. “I can’t even tell you how many hours, total, have been put into it,” Ringsven said. “But probably well over a thousand.”. Ringsven started this home improvement project during the...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
lptv.org
Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly
A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
thenewsleaders.com
Sartell seeks new police chief
The City of Sartell is accepting applications from candidates for the position of police chief. The want-ad posting opened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will close at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Earlier this month, current Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes announced he will retire March 31. The city hopes...
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
State Patrol IDs Woman Killed in Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly head-on crash in central Minnesota on Saturday. 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom was driving a minivan that collided with a cargo van traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 23 in Stearns County. The crash was reported around 8:20 AM about 20 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville.
5 strategies for better sleep
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you've made a commitment to live healthier this year, getting quality sleep should be at the top of your to do list. Often that's easier said than done. Dr. Dan Cohen is a neurologist and CEO of Soltec Health. He joined KARE 11 Saturday...
Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
krwc1360.com
Funds Still Available for Heating Assistance
Some 61 thousand Minnesota households have received energy assistance so far this heating season through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or, LIHEAP. Spokesman Michael Schmitz says the grants are available to help with a number of situations including current or past due bills for electricity, gas, fuel oil, biofuel, and propane. Emergency fuel delivery is also eligible.
klfdradio.com
Ricky Maurer Family Benefit
A benefit to aid the Ricky Maurer Family will be held on Saturday at the Litchfield Eagles Club from 1-to-5 p.m. There will be a silent auction, bake sale and a sloppy joe meal. Ricky’s son, Larry Maurer, says the meal is $12. He says they’ve received all kinds of...
Southern Minnesota News
Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area
Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
Man, baby found dead inside burning apartment building in Sartell
A man and a baby have been confirmed dead following an apartment fire in Sartell Thursday night. The fire happened at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Ave. E. just after 8 p.m., with Sartell Police Department saying the entire building was evacuate. Firefighters found the body...
kduz.com
Lester Prairie Man Arrested/Charged with Assault
A Lester Prairie man was arrested and has been charged with assault after an incident involving his sister and a police officer early Sunday morning. According to the complaint, at about 1:15am, Officer Emilie Berry was dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Lester Prairie on the report of a disturbance.
