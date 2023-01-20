The most controversial rule among the SEC’s recent proposals will likely be its Order Competition Rule. Currently, wholesalers can buy order flow from retail brokers and provide a fill inside the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) without exposing the order to open market competition. In the proposed rule, Retail brokers or their wholesalers must submit orders to an eligible exchange for an auction, with the exception of orders that wholesalers can fill themselves at the midpoint price or better. When an exchange receives a retail order in these auctions, it will disseminate information about the order as well as the name of the originating retail broker so potential liquidity providers will know that it is a retail order.

