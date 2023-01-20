Read full article on original website
Traders Magazine
How a Tumultuous 2022 is Defining the Trader of Tomorrow
This article first published as Beyond Liquidity on Markets Media. Beyond Liquidity is a weekly segment, launched in partnership with Liquidnet, that addresses challenges when trading equities, bonds and listed derivatives. In this first article, Mark Govoni, CEO of Liquidnet explains how normalization of extremes, evolving regulation and new technology...
Traders Magazine
Who’s More Competitive: Wholesalers or Exchanges?
The most controversial rule among the SEC’s recent proposals will likely be its Order Competition Rule. Currently, wholesalers can buy order flow from retail brokers and provide a fill inside the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO) without exposing the order to open market competition. In the proposed rule, Retail brokers or their wholesalers must submit orders to an eligible exchange for an auction, with the exception of orders that wholesalers can fill themselves at the midpoint price or better. When an exchange receives a retail order in these auctions, it will disseminate information about the order as well as the name of the originating retail broker so potential liquidity providers will know that it is a retail order.
Traders Magazine
Hedge Fund Attitudes Shift on Front Office Tech Stack
Hedge fund attitudes shift on front office tech stack – Acuiti. London, 24 January 2023: Systematic hedge funds are changing long standing attitudes to how they source and develop their front-office technology stacks, a recent study by Acuiti shows. The study, Bringing the case for buy-and-build to the front...
Traders Magazine
ON THE MOVE: CalPERS Adds Peter Cashion; John Needham to SimCorp
CalPERS has appointed Peter Cashion as managing investment director (MID) for Sustainable Investments. Cashion’s role will be to set the vision, strategy, and governance for CalPERS’ sustainability work and be responsible for leading all aspects of the fund’s efforts to develop and implement an economics-based ESG research and data framework to support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration into the investment decision-making process. Cashion has nearly three decades of investment experience and joins CalPERS from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), where he currently serves as global head of climate finance & chief investment officer in the Financial Institutions Group (FIG).
Traders Magazine
Finance Industry Needs to Reimagine How it Uses Data
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, issued a whitepaper, “Data Strategy & Management in Financial Markets”,that identifies data management challenges, highlights themes to drive an evolution in financial market data exchange and data management over the next decade and outlines the foundation needed to support change.
