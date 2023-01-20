ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel dock on Lake Mohave closes for modernization project

By Linsey Lewis
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fuel dock at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave is part of a modernization project making dock-based fuel unavailable until the end of March.

Dock-based fuel will not be available from now until March 31 however, land-based fuel will be available at Katherine landing starting this weekend.

The modernization will improve visitors’ experiences by replacing a system that dates to the early 1970s, according to National Park Services. The brand-new system will support services at Katherine Landing by safely supplying fuel and 47 new transient moorage slips for visitors and their vessels.

“We are really excited about this project,” Julie Drugatz, Chief of Commercial Services for Lake Mead National Recreation Area said. “This partnership continues to enhance the experience of the over 1 million visitors annually to Katherine Landing.”

As part of the process, Marina One, which includes docks Q, R, S, T, or U, will have its power shut off next week meaning the pump-out facilities at the fuel dock will no longer be in operation.

People are advised to make plans to get their boat pumps out before then. Facilities at Cottonwood Cove will be available during this time.

