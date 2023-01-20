Read full article on original website
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Chef’s project is 'feeding the future'
An event that aims to feed the future is being sponsored by a nonprofit with a name that’s hard to forget. Blue Watermelon Project’s annual Feeding the Future culinary contest challenges students to create healthy, great-tasting meals that meet the requirements of the National School Lunch Program, National School Breakfast Program and Afterschool Snack Program.
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
East Valley Tribune
Four Mesa students are Flinn semifinalists
Four Mesa students are among the 82 high school seniors across Arizona chosen as semifinalists for the prestigious Flinn Scholarship. Selected from over 1,000 applicants were Mesa residents Marina Abdelmalak, a Chandler Preparatory Academy senior; Jakob Dueck of Dobson High, Elizabeth Ghartey of BASIS Mesa and Quinlan Harris of Red Mountain High School.
KTAR.com
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February
PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
KOLD-TV
Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
fox10phoenix.com
Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger
According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
East Valley Tribune
10 Gilbert seniors are Flinn semifinalists
Ten high school seniors from Gilbert are semifinalists for the competitive, merit-based Flinn Scholarship, which completely pays for all expenses at one of Arizona’s three public universities as well as study abroad. The students – Tori Barrera, Cameron Bautista, Carol Chen, Megan Dowd, Elizabeth Ghartey, Evan Hankinson, Laci Heap,...
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town
Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
New Chipotle Location Files Permit for Remodel With Drive-Thru
In 2019, the chain store that touts healthy and fresh food on an affordable budget needed to innovate to grow in an environment largely moving toward mobile orders and the convenience of drive-through pick-ups.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 20-22
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said it will continue using a mass surveillance program, firefighters extinguished a restaurant fire in Phoenix on Friday and two people allegedly tied to homicides on New Year’s Day were arrested. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 20-22
From Lunar New Year festivals to cowgirl celebrations, here are a few fun events to check out in the Phoenix area this weekend:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Carefree. Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. "The Carefree Fine Art Festival features...
Salad & Go Will Bring its Healthy, Drive-Thru Convenience to 35th & Baseline
The nutritious and affordable meals that Executive Chef Daniel Patino made famous will be available in yet another area of Phoenix.
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
kjzz.org
New vegetarian restaurant Sin Muerte turns fresh vegetables into craft cocktails
If you can't give up alcohol for Dry January, here’s another option: “guilt-free” cocktails made with — you guessed it — vegetables. Delena Humble-Fischer is the bar manager at a new vegetarian restaurant in downtown Phoenix called Sin Muerte. One of her creations for the veggie-inspired menu is called the Green Drink.
East Valley Tribune
Town readies ASU contract to help with recycling
Gilbert is looking for a fresh approach in dealing with challenges in its Environmental Services Division – namely recycling. Town staff is proposing a partnership with Arizona State University’s Project Cities Program where students would help come up with a “strategic vision” to guide the department for the next decade. The proposed $50,000 contract is on Tuesday’s council consent agenda.
