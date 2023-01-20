ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Chef’s project is 'feeding the future'

An event that aims to feed the future is being sponsored by a nonprofit with a name that’s hard to forget. Blue Watermelon Project’s annual Feeding the Future culinary contest challenges students to create healthy, great-tasting meals that meet the requirements of the National School Lunch Program, National School Breakfast Program and Afterschool Snack Program.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months

The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Four Mesa students are Flinn semifinalists

Four Mesa students are among the 82 high school seniors across Arizona chosen as semifinalists for the prestigious Flinn Scholarship. Selected from over 1,000 applicants were Mesa residents Marina Abdelmalak, a Chandler Preparatory Academy senior; Jakob Dueck of Dobson High, Elizabeth Ghartey of BASIS Mesa and Quinlan Harris of Red Mountain High School.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February

PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Bakers scramble to keep business afloat as egg prices skyrocket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People and businesses are seeing a nationwide price increase and a shortage of eggs in stores. There’s been a lot of empty store shelves and higher price tags on eggs when people do find them. Tiffany Pate, owner of Desert Bloom Confections in...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

10 Gilbert seniors are Flinn semifinalists

Ten high school seniors from Gilbert are semifinalists for the competitive, merit-based Flinn Scholarship, which completely pays for all expenses at one of Arizona’s three public universities as well as study abroad. The students – Tori Barrera, Cameron Bautista, Carol Chen, Megan Dowd, Elizabeth Ghartey, Evan Hankinson, Laci Heap,...
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town

Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 20-22

From Lunar New Year festivals to cowgirl celebrations, here are a few fun events to check out in the Phoenix area this weekend:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Carefree. Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. "The Carefree Fine Art Festival features...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Town readies ASU contract to help with recycling

Gilbert is looking for a fresh approach in dealing with challenges in its Environmental Services Division – namely recycling. Town staff is proposing a partnership with Arizona State University’s Project Cities Program where students would help come up with a “strategic vision” to guide the department for the next decade. The proposed $50,000 contract is on Tuesday’s council consent agenda.
GILBERT, AZ

