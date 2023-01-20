Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO