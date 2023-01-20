ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

Lunar New Year celebrations held in Davis on Saturday

DAVIS, Calif. — Dozens of people celebrated Lunar New Year Saturday in Davis. The celebration was held at the Davis Community Church. “A place to celebrate, and have a good time, and emerging into this cultural event with so many people who are from different backgrounds,” said Rev. Stephen Moon, of Intercultural Mosaics.
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery turns dunks into Double IPA

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their "Light the Beam" double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising because we’ve really never sold out of a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento

Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
SACRAMENTO, CA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Elk Grove, California

Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Barnes and Noble closing down

(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22. — Video Above: State lawmakers back proposal to ban TikTok According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

City of Sacramento offers free architecture designs to increase housing across the city

SACRAMENTO — There is new housing help in Sacramento with the city now offering free architectural designs, permit-approved, to build on your property. You can download the plans straight from the city website. The aim is to increase housing across the city."These are free blueprints to build a house. Well, a small house, an accessory dwelling unit, you know, formerly known as a granny flat," Jeff Harris said.Harris is one of the architects of the plan to offer free architecture designs for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs to everyone in Sacramento. He is a former Sacramento city councilmember...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento crews respond to structure fire in midtown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department has been working to put out a fire that started on Saturday evening at the Chinese Gospel Mission building on 15th Street. According to Sac Fire, the burning building is vacant and nobody has been reported injured. They said that crews have...
SACRAMENTO, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

does Sacramento enforce illegal parking?

As a person who walks a lot in the central city, and some in other areas, I often see and report illegal parking to the city through the 311 app. I’m not talking about parking too long, or not paying, but about blocking driveways, sidewalks, and crosswalks. 90% of the time, the response that I get was that a parking officer was dispatched and the vehicle was no longer there, so no citation was issued. I provide the license number, vehicle description, and a photo, but the city will not use that information to ticket once a vehicle has moved. But, the real issue it that they often ignore the violation completely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
