Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
Lunar New Year celebrations held in Davis on Saturday
DAVIS, Calif. — Dozens of people celebrated Lunar New Year Saturday in Davis. The celebration was held at the Davis Community Church. “A place to celebrate, and have a good time, and emerging into this cultural event with so many people who are from different backgrounds,” said Rev. Stephen Moon, of Intercultural Mosaics.
You'll need a password to get into this hidden Roseville restaurant
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There's more than meets the eye at the old-fashioned candy shop that recently opened on Vernon Street in downtown Roseville. On the wall of 'Mikey & Madeline's Candy Shoppe' is a quote from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory that reads “Surprises around every corner, but nothing dangerous."
KCRA.com
‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery turns dunks into Double IPA
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their "Light the Beam" double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising because we’ve really never sold out of a...
This is how many dogs and cats Sacramento city code says a resident is allowed to have
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dog and cat lovers in Sacramento may sometimes want more than one pet, but there is a limit to how many a resident of the city is allowed to have, according to city code. There is a 10-pet limit when it comes to cats and dogs. However, that limit is broken […]
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
4kids.com
Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento
Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Elk Grove, California
Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
KCRA.com
Lawmakers, community leaders hold vigil at Capitol after Monterey Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers and community leaders gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol on Monday for a vigil in memory of the 11 people who were killed in a shooting inMonterey Park Saturday night amid a Lunar New Year celebration. The California Asian American and...
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
Sacramento Barnes and Noble closing down
(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22. — Video Above: State lawmakers back proposal to ban TikTok According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach […]
KCRA.com
Residents at San Joaquin County mobile home park can return home as crews handle storm aftermath
ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County can now return home after weeks of fierce storms and flooding forced them to evacuate, officials said Monday. Previous coverage in the video player above. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said power has been restored and...
City of Sacramento offers free architecture designs to increase housing across the city
SACRAMENTO — There is new housing help in Sacramento with the city now offering free architectural designs, permit-approved, to build on your property. You can download the plans straight from the city website. The aim is to increase housing across the city."These are free blueprints to build a house. Well, a small house, an accessory dwelling unit, you know, formerly known as a granny flat," Jeff Harris said.Harris is one of the architects of the plan to offer free architecture designs for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs to everyone in Sacramento. He is a former Sacramento city councilmember...
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
KCRA.com
Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
KCRA.com
Sacramento crews respond to structure fire in midtown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department has been working to put out a fire that started on Saturday evening at the Chinese Gospel Mission building on 15th Street. According to Sac Fire, the burning building is vacant and nobody has been reported injured. They said that crews have...
gettingaroundsac.blog
does Sacramento enforce illegal parking?
As a person who walks a lot in the central city, and some in other areas, I often see and report illegal parking to the city through the 311 app. I’m not talking about parking too long, or not paying, but about blocking driveways, sidewalks, and crosswalks. 90% of the time, the response that I get was that a parking officer was dispatched and the vehicle was no longer there, so no citation was issued. I provide the license number, vehicle description, and a photo, but the city will not use that information to ticket once a vehicle has moved. But, the real issue it that they often ignore the violation completely.
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
Comments / 0