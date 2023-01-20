ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mhwmag.com

Staffing employment rebounded in January

Staffing employment rebounded further in the week of Jan. 8-15, increasing by 3.4% to a rounded value of 101. Several staffing companies mentioned a holiday as a barrier to preventing further growth. Staffing jobs were up 0.15% from the same week last year. New starts rose in the 2nd week...

Comments / 0

Community Policy