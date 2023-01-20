ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Toyota Material Handling announces organizational changes

Toyota Material Handling, USA, Inc. Toyota Material Handling (TMH), the industry leader in material handling innovation, announces the promotion of Bill Byrd and Dan Kossow to director-level positions as part of a new strategic vision for the company’s organizational structure to further support and enhance operations and collaboration between corporate sales teams and its renowned nationwide TMH dealer network.
COLUMBUS, IN

