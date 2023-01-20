Hopkins passed the first two tests in a tough five-game stretch. The Class 4A defending state champion Royals (14-0) still hold down the No. 1 spot in the girls basketball Metro Top 10 after knocking off No. 3 Wayzata (13-2) and No. 6 Minnetonka (11-4) in Lake Conference games. Hopkins overcame an early 10-point deficit to down Wayzata 57-50 in its closest game of the season.

HOPKINS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO