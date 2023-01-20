ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

European Markets Pull Back Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% by early afternoon, with basic resources shedding 1.2% while insurance stocks added...
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul

The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After Market Close

Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts have taken down their estimates because of flagging PC sales and concerns about Azure business growth. Microsoft's stock trades for about 26 times earnings. Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the close of regular trading on Tuesday.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as Most of the Region Observes Lunar New Year Holidays

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17% in Asia's morning trade, following Wall Street's tech-fueled rally ahead of major earnings reports. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 traded slightly above the flatline.
Jim Cramer Says These 6 ‘Positives' Could Help Lift Stocks During Earnings Season

CNBC’s Jim Cramer highlighted several factors that could help propel stocks higher, even during what could be an ugly earnings season. Tuesday kicks off a new earnings season with some of the biggest companies in technology, retail and consumer goods reporting their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Apple Wants to Manufacture 25% of Its IPhones in India, Minister Says

Apple is targeting manufacturing 25% of all of its iPhones in India, Piyush Goyal, the country's commerce and industry minister said, up from between 5%-7% currently. Last year, Apple began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India. It was the first time Apple produced its latest model in India so close to its launch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count

Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
Cramer's Lighting Round: Teck Resources Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paysafe Ltd: "It is a good company. ... I bless that for a trade to $25." Teck Resources Ltd: "I am going to...
Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs

Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...
KRMG

Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential

CHONGWE, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers

Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
OHIO STATE
Jeff Ubben Speaks With Salesforce CEO as More Activists Target the Software Giant

Jeff Ubben of Inclusive Capital had talks with Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, according to sources, CNBC's David Faber reported Monday. Inclusive Capital has a stake in the CRM giant. It's unclear what Ubben's presence will mean for the cloud-based software company. Salesforce has also attracted activist investor Elliott...
Singapore's 15 Fastest-Growing Jobs for 2023, According to LinkedIn

Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.

