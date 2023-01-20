Read full article on original website
European Markets Pull Back Even as Flash PMI Data Shows Return to Growth for Euro Zone
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% by early afternoon, with basic resources shedding 1.2% while insurance stocks added...
The U.S. Is Massively Underperforming Global Stock Markets, and Analysts See More of the Same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After Market Close
Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts have taken down their estimates because of flagging PC sales and concerns about Azure business growth. Microsoft's stock trades for about 26 times earnings. Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the close of regular trading on Tuesday.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as Most of the Region Observes Lunar New Year Holidays
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17% in Asia's morning trade, following Wall Street's tech-fueled rally ahead of major earnings reports. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 traded slightly above the flatline.
Charts Suggest Investors Should Ignore ‘Crypto Cheerleaders' and Stick With Gold, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to stay away from crypto despite bitcoin’s recent gains and instead look to gold. Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, continued to gain on Monday as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will ease its pace of interest rate cuts or stop them altogether.
Jim Cramer Says These 6 ‘Positives' Could Help Lift Stocks During Earnings Season
CNBC’s Jim Cramer highlighted several factors that could help propel stocks higher, even during what could be an ugly earnings season. Tuesday kicks off a new earnings season with some of the biggest companies in technology, retail and consumer goods reporting their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Verizon, Lululemon and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Verizon — Verizon shares slipped 1.51% after the company posted mixed results for the 2022 fourth quarter. While earnings met analyst predictions, forward earnings fell short of a Refinitiv consensus estimate. . Bed Bath & Beyond — The meme stock...
Argentina and Brazil Are Discussing Plans for a Common Currency — Analysts Can Scarcely Believe It
Argentina and Brazil are in early talks to create a common currency, as part of a coordinated bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Analysts are highly skeptical, dismissing the proposal as "pie in the sky." "It is hard to believe Argentina and Brazil would actually move in this...
Apple Wants to Manufacture 25% of Its IPhones in India, Minister Says
Apple is targeting manufacturing 25% of all of its iPhones in India, Piyush Goyal, the country's commerce and industry minister said, up from between 5%-7% currently. Last year, Apple began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India. It was the first time Apple produced its latest model in India so close to its launch.
Egg Prices Rose 60% in 2022. One Farm Group Claims It's a ‘Collusive Scheme' by Suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
Cramer's Lighting Round: Teck Resources Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paysafe Ltd: "It is a good company. ... I bless that for a trade to $25." Teck Resources Ltd: "I am going to...
Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...
Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential
CHONGWE, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers
Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
New Technique From U.S. National Lab Promises to Strip Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Power Plants and Factories at Record-Low Cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
Jeff Ubben Speaks With Salesforce CEO as More Activists Target the Software Giant
Jeff Ubben of Inclusive Capital had talks with Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, according to sources, CNBC's David Faber reported Monday. Inclusive Capital has a stake in the CRM giant. It's unclear what Ubben's presence will mean for the cloud-based software company. Salesforce has also attracted activist investor Elliott...
Singapore's 15 Fastest-Growing Jobs for 2023, According to LinkedIn
Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.
