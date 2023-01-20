Read full article on original website
Airspan Networks Selects Federated Wireless AFC Service for its Wi-Fi 6E Offering
Airspan Networks has announced its selection of Federated Wireless, private wireless and shared spectrum leader, as Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) service provider for Airspan’s new Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 6-series line of products: A6, C6x and B6x. AFC forms a critical component of the new Wi-Fi 6E ecosystem, particularly...
Hansen, Aidon Partner to Provide Fully Managed Solution for Nordic Energy Leaders
Hansen Technologies, a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries, announced that it is partnering with Aidon, an established, customer-centric supplier of smart grid, smart metering, and technology services in the Nordics, to provide a fully managed solution for three distribution system operators (DSOs) in the progressive Nordic market.
India's GTPL Partners with Alepo to Modernize its AAA & Policy Infrastructure
Bolstering its position as a leader in India’s high-speed internet market, GTPL Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of GTPL Hathway has partnered with global digital enablement expert Alepo, to modernize its AAA and policy infrastructure. The network transformation will enable GTPL to introduce modern and advanced high-speed internet plans...
Vapor IO Partners with Cellnex to Expand its Network Edge to Europe
Vapor IO, developers of the Kinetic Grid platform, the world's first Open Grid network for delivering edge and grid services, has teamed up with Cellnex Telecom, the leading independent wireless telecommunications operator in Europe, to expand its network edge to Europe. The first deployment will be in Barcelona and will...
Southern Cross' New Commercial 400GbE Service Runs on Ciena's 6500
Southern Cross Cables, Australasia’s specialist international capacity provider, announced the availability of commercial 400GbE services on its Southern Cross NEXT (NEXT) cable, between Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Laurie Miller, CEO of Southern Cross said the introduction of what is believed to be, Australasia’s first international 400GbE...
Addressing Encrypted User and Control Plane Data with Active Monitoring to Deliver Enhanced Service Assurance
The Fast Mode spoke to Johan Ledin, Product Marketing Manager at Emblasoft on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Johan joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Encryption and Its Impact on Network Security: Transparent vs Forward Proxies and Other Methodologies
The Fast Mode spoke to Srini Addepalli, Chief Technology Officer at Aryaka on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Srini joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Achieve Better Optical Performance and Lower Costs by Phasing Out Cassette-Based Cable Management Featured
The pace at which emerging technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual/augmented reality and advanced data analytics are being adopted is causing unprecedented pressure within mission-critical spaces to accommodate the need for more compute power while handling increased external and internal traffic. This accommodation means that server racks are filling up faster than ever. As many critical infrastructure operators can attest, however, there is only so much floor space to populate with active components to scale up for these high-demand applications.
KDDI Starts Commercial Deployment of 5G Open vRAN sites in Japan with Samsung & Fujitsu
KDDI announced that, in cooperation with Samsung Electronics and Fujitsu, it initiated the commercial deployment of O-RAN compliant 5G Open Virtual Radio Access Network (Open vRAN) sites in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, on January 19, 2023. The expansion of 5G services promises a variety of exciting new applications that...
Morse Micro, Chicony Partner to Launch Wi-Fi Certified HaLow IoT Security Cameras
Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and leading electronics manufacturer Chicony Electronics, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow™ IP cameras to market. A major breakthrough in IoT security, the collaboration will significantly improve the range and reliability of camera equipment through cutting-edge wireless technology.
NTT DATA, Aurora Labs Partner on Software OTA Updates Supported by AI & 5G Connectivity
NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and Aurora Labs, an automotive artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced their global strategic cooperation in the Automotive Industry, with first joint projects in production and logistics. Companies benefit from intelligent combination of AI technology and 5G for scalable and agile...
5G RAN is Growing but Total RAN Growth is Slowing over Next Five Years, says Dell' Oro Group
According to a newly published forecast report by Dell’Oro Group, after four years of extraordinary growth that propelled the radio access network (RAN) market to reach new record levels, the RAN market is now transitioning from the expansion phase to the next phase in this 5G journey with more challenging comparisons and slower growth.
Convincing Your Employees About the Business Value of AI Featured
AI continues to be all the rage across Southeast Asia, and understandably so. When implemented, an effective AI strategy will enable businesses to streamline their processes — from improving their data readiness to people capabilities and technology workload. Despite its benefits, not everyone is convinced about the business value...
Satellite Trends for 2023 and Beyond Featured
Change is the only constant. In this ever-changing environment, it helps business and strategic planners to review generally expected technology trends in their industries. While the future remains unpredictable, in this article we’ll provide support for your development of future business and technology strategies by mapping current developments to likely future outcomes.
