FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One killed in crash near Tinker Air Force Base
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in southeast Oklahoma City.
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities say one woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night.
Police investigate deadly stabbing in southwest OKC
Officials are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Another setback occurs in push for new turnpike plan in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Another setback occurred Monday in the push for a new turnpike plan through Cleveland County. This setback looks as though it will take some time to figure out. The issue is with Lake Thunderbird. A turnpike cannot go through the lake but the Oklahoma Turnpike...
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work
OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him. It happened at a home near Bryant and Southeast 44th street in Southeast Oklahoma City. The victim...
4 In Custody, Officer On Administrative Leave After Incident In NW OKC
Four suspects are in custody and an officer is on paid administrative leave after police say an attempt to recover a stolen car ends in gunfire. The Oklahoma City Police Department said it all stems from a carjacking earlier this week. Police said they saw the vehicle with people inside...
Crews begin bridge reconstruction project along I-35
Beginning Monday, officials say drivers can expect lane and ramp closures on I-35 at N. 63rd St., which will also impact I-44.
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire near homes
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December.
okcfox.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation 'the future'
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we treat the dead has been so important to cultures around the globe throughout human history. Whether through burial or fire, every family has their own preference on how to say goodbye to a loved one. For thousands of years, that last step has...
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
