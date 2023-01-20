ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Central 53, Thornton 51

Battle Mountain 47, Vail Mountain School 32

Belleview Christian 47, Alexander Dawson 26

Broomfield 74, Poudre 62

Cedaredge 68, Grand Valley 51

Colorado Academy 61, Peak to Peak 51

Coronado 68, Widefield High School 63

Custer County 72, Lamar 39

DSST: Byers 66, Denver Waldorf 26

Denver Jewish Day School 83, Mile High Adventist Academy 24

Denver North 65, Abraham Lincoln 45

Doherty 80, Rampart 40

Fairview 65, Horizon 50

Fowler 53, John Mall 32

Frederick 85, Thompson Valley 65

Front Range Christian School 62, Heritage Christian Academy 57

Hanover 59, Cripple Creek-Victor 26

Mountain View 74, Skyline High School 70

Niwot 56, Fort Morgan 53

Platte Canyon 51, KIPP Collegiate 41

Resurrection Christian 82, Berthoud 48

Riverdale Ridge 68, Northridge 53

Sargent 45, Trinidad 37

Severance 74, Roosevelt 33

Skyview 49, Gateway 47

Vail Christian 57, South Park 10

Vista Ridge 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 47

Windsor 68, Silver Creek 21

Colby Tournament=

First Round=

Beloit, Kan. 67, Pine Creek 45

Colby, Kan. 55, Liberty 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

