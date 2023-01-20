ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Meeks scores 17 in San Francisco’s 78-57 win over Pacific

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zane Meeks had 17 points in San Francisco’s 78-57 win against Pacific on Thursday.

Meeks was 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Dons (13-9, 2-5 West Coast Conference). Josh Kunen added 13 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Tyrell Roberts was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Donovan Williams led the Tigers (10-11, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 11 points and two steals for Pacific. In addition, Moe Odum finished with eight points.

San Francisco took the lead with 11:23 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Kunen led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 41-22 at the break. San Francisco outscored Pacific by two points over the final half, while Meeks led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

These two teams both play Saturday. San Francisco hosts BYU while Pacific hosts Gonzaga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shootout at Oakland gas station kills 1, wounds 8 people

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said. Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and learned there had been a shooting between several people, a police statement said. The officers found shell casings at the Valero gas station but no victims. However, dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. One person died at a hospital and the others were listed in stable condition, police said.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy