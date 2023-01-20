A Big Apple landmark is back on the market and for $80 million, it’s being dubbed the most expensive townhouse in Manhattan. Naturally, the uber-pricey pad is being offered up by none other than billionaire Carlos Slim, formerly the richest man in the world. The seven-story, Beaux-Arts style building is known as the Benjamin N. Duke House. Sitting across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side, it dates back some 120 years—it was originally built between 1899 and 1921 by Welch, Smith & Provot. Today, the palatial property measures a whopping 20,000 square feet and stretches 27 feet along Fifth...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO