Carlos Slim, Mexico’s Richest Man, Just Listed His 20,000-Square-Foot Manhattan Mega-Manse for $80 Million

A Big Apple landmark is back on the market and for $80 million, it’s being dubbed the most expensive townhouse in Manhattan. Naturally, the uber-pricey pad is being offered up by none other than billionaire Carlos Slim, formerly the richest man in the world.  The seven-story, Beaux-Arts style building is known as the Benjamin N. Duke House. Sitting across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side, it dates back some 120 years—it was originally built between 1899 and 1921 by Welch, Smith & Provot. Today, the palatial property measures a whopping 20,000 square feet and stretches 27 feet along Fifth...
William Levy Plays ‘Montecristo’ in First Look at ViX+’s Modern Retelling of Alexandre Dumas Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

ViX+, the fledgling Spanish-language SVOD from TelevisaUnivision, is dipping into literary classics once more with the modern retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ popular revenge tale, “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The news follows the Jan. 20 bow of ViX+’s Anna Karenina adaptation, “Volver a Caer” with Kate del Castillo. Last year, ViX+ unveiled an adaptation of Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa’s “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” (“Bad Girl”). In an exclusive first look, ViX+ unveils the trailer for the six-part series, simply titled “Montecristo,” with William Levy (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”) playing the enigmatic lead. Produced by Spain’s Secouya Studios, “Montecristo” follows...

