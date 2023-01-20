Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Yardbarker
Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment
A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
wrestlinginc.com
Why Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match On WWE Raw Is XXX Didn't Happen
Fans looking forward to the Steel Cage Match between bitter rivals Bayley and Becky Lynch on "WWE Raw is XXX" were left puzzled as the match ended abruptly, with the referee never calling for the bell. According to Fightful Select, WWE called an audible on the Bayley vs. Lynch bout...
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”
The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
webisjericho.com
Former NXT Talent Wrestles Twice At Impact Wrestling Tapings
Impact Wrestling held their latest set of tapings at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, and Steph De Lander, better known as Persia Pirotta in NXT, would wrestle twice. The first match saw her put over Jordynne Grace before the following day putting over Deonna Purrazzo. At this time, it isn’t known whether the 26-year-old Australian has signed, but with Impact Wrestling known for its strong Knockout’s division, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to find out she got signed in the future.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Confirms Major Change To Raw 30
Soon Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30 anniversary and WWE was originally advertising a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony for the big event. It was recently reported that the company dropped those plans and instead will be holding a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn following the events that took place on SmackDown last week. WWE has now confirmed the change with the following announcement:
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
ComicBook
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Sends Message To Austin Theory Ahead Of 'Raw Is XXX'
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is looking to teach WWE United States Champion Austin Theory a lesson. Lashley took to Twitter to send out a message to Theory ahead of their title match at "Raw Is XXX." "Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
