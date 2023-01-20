Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa sat the postgame podium and admitted there are some things the Wildcats need to fix. Some little things that will help Arizona get better moving forward. On Saturday, those little things Arizona still need to correct may have caused a few heart palpitations but – at least for a game – they were not enough to lose to No. 5 UCLA. UA held on to win 58-52.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO