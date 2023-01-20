Jay Briscoe can be honored properly. As noted earlier, Mark Briscoe will honor his brother on AEW Dynamite against Jay Lethal. Previously, Dave Meltzer noted that Warner Media would not allow The Briscoes to be on AEW or to be honored on AEW following Jay’s passing. Now, Dave s Meltzer says he has spoken to AEW who have confirmed that Warner Media has changed the policy and now Mark is cleared to wrestle and AEW is cleared to openly honor Jay Briscoe on television.

4 HOURS AGO