Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Believes If He Hadn’t Signed With WCW, The Attitude Era Would Never Have Happened
Over the years, several people were attributed for the Attitude Era’s existence. However, one WWE Legend believes that he is the reason the Attitude Era existed in the first place. Kevin Nash recently claimed on his Kliq This podcast that the Attitude Era wouldn’t have existed if he didn’t...
bodyslam.net
WWE Make Big Money Offer To Stone Cold Steve Austin For Match With Roman Reigns
Stone Cold Steve Austin has been offered big money for a big match. Fightful Select now reports that WWE offered a big match to Steve Austin against Roman Reigns. This was also said to be for ridiculous money. Fightful Select has learned that a pitch was made internally for a...
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Kurt Angle’s Neck In 3 Places With A Steel Chair
Angle failed to inform Brock Lesnar that, due to a previous neck injury, he should not be hit with a chair on the top of his head, during a night in the latter half of 2003. Chris Benoit, aware of his own history of neck injury, ensured to caution Brock Lesnar against striking him on the top of the head with a steel chair during the same night. As a result, Lesnar swung the chair sideways.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Shoots Up Forbes Richest Billionaires List This Year
Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors was viewed as a hostile takeover, as he showed a new ruthlessness to regain control of WWE. This move was met with a lot of negativity. Due to this, he was appointed as the Executive Chairman of WWE, following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, while Nick Khan remains the sole CEO.
bodyslam.net
The Undertaker Went Off Script Attacking Terry Funk During Iconic Hell In A Cell Match With Mankind
The Undertaker came up with part of the iconic match on the fly. The Phenom appeared during a recent episode of Complex’s sneaker shopping series. The Deadman revealed that he was not originally supposed to attack Funk at all. “It’s just one of those things that happened. Obviously everyone...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Makes Heartfelt Social Media Post After Segment With The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt is a proud man after RAW 30. Bray Wyatt jumped on Twitter the morning after RAW is XXX. He made it clear how proud he is for not changing to fit someone else’s narrative, and then he thanked The Undertaker as well. Bray Wyatt also took the...
bodyslam.net
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now
Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
bodyslam.net
Warner Media Changed Their Policy On AEW Honoring Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe can be honored properly. As noted earlier, Mark Briscoe will honor his brother on AEW Dynamite against Jay Lethal. Previously, Dave Meltzer noted that Warner Media would not allow The Briscoes to be on AEW or to be honored on AEW following Jay’s passing. Now, Dave s Meltzer says he has spoken to AEW who have confirmed that Warner Media has changed the policy and now Mark is cleared to wrestle and AEW is cleared to openly honor Jay Briscoe on television.
bodyslam.net
AEW Drops Back Below 500,000 Viewers This Week, Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership numbers are in for AEW Rampage. According to Wrestlenomics, January 20th’s episode of AEW Rampage brought in a viewership of 464,000 with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 13th episode of AEW Rampage brought in an average viewership of 513,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Toni Storm Looks Bad Ass With A Broken Orbital Bone, According To Her
Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm went to war for the AEW Women’s Championship. During the AEW Full Gear Women’s Championship Match, Hayter and Storm exchanged forearms with one from Hayter nailing Storm and causing a broken orbital bone according to Hayter. While speaking on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk, Hayter talked about accident when she was asked if she’s ever injured anyone.
bodyslam.net
Pitch For RAW 30 Spot Involving Bray Wyatt And The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker met in the ring before. Since WWE is going into Wyatt’s history, Taker’s return for one night only could provide WWE with a golden opportunity. Per Fightful Select, it looks like two old foes will clash. While it was not confirmed that this...
bodyslam.net
RAW 30 Pulls In The Highest Domestic Gate In RAW’s History
As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, fans were greeted with a wave of nostalgia, especially those who had been watching WWE’s flagship show since the very start. WWE has officially announced that the show has set an impressive Monday Night Raw record. Last night’s...
bodyslam.net
GCW Take A Picture Results (1/21/23)
Game Changer Wrestling held its GCW Take A Picture event on January 21 from Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. The event aired on FITE Plus. You can read the full results for the show below. – Hunter Drake def. Brandon Williams and Brogan Finlay and Donnie Primetime and Jimmy...
bodyslam.net
John Cena Comments On Being The WWE 2K23 Cover Star
John Cena will be on the cover of WWE 2K23. John Cena is currently reigning as an A-List star in Hollywood but likes to step back into the world of professional wrestling with sporadic appearances and most recently being featured in a WWE 2K commercial after being revealed as the cover star of WWE 2K23. The Champ responded to the announcement on Twitter expressing his gratitude for this honor.
bodyslam.net
Kazuchika Okada Wants Cross Promotional World Cup Between NJPW And WWE
Kazuchika Okada wants to see WWE and NJPW come together for a huge tournament. The Forbidden Door is wide open right now and it’s quite evident courtesy of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The grand pay-per-view featured contracted wrestlers from WWE, AEW, and NJPW. While speaking to Tokyo Sports, Kazuchika...
bodyslam.net
Dolph Ziggler Says He Hates John Cena
Back in 2012, John Cena and Dolph Ziggler were engaged in a feud, which was largely panned by fans. This was due to the fact that Cena stood tall in their feud, which fans did not want. While speaking with Sam Roberts, the Showoff was asked about his opinion of...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Erie, PA (1/21/23)
WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event from Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania on January 21. You can read the full results for the live event below. Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER) Dolph Ziggler def. Baron...
bodyslam.net
AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21/23)
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its AIW Wasted Youth event on January 21 from The Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH. The event aired on FITE Plus. You can read the full results for the show below. – The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. H2 V2 (Hendrix...
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results (1/22/23)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 148: Start Spreading The News… event on January 22 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. You can read the full results of the show below. – Leon Slater def. Tate Mayfairs. – Big Damo & Warren Banks def. The 0121 (Dan Moloney &...
Comments / 0