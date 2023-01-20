Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
John Cena Hints At Being WWE 2K23 Cover Star
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
The Undertaker Went Off Script Attacking Terry Funk During Iconic Hell In A Cell Match With Mankind
The Undertaker came up with part of the iconic match on the fly. The Phenom appeared during a recent episode of Complex’s sneaker shopping series. The Deadman revealed that he was not originally supposed to attack Funk at all. “It’s just one of those things that happened. Obviously everyone...
Toni Storm Looks Bad Ass With A Broken Orbital Bone, According To Her
Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm went to war for the AEW Women’s Championship. During the AEW Full Gear Women’s Championship Match, Hayter and Storm exchanged forearms with one from Hayter nailing Storm and causing a broken orbital bone according to Hayter. While speaking on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk, Hayter talked about accident when she was asked if she’s ever injured anyone.
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface to perform at Super Bowl LVII pre-show
We now know who will be filling our ears with music before Super Bowl LVII kicks off in 19 days. The NFL announced on Tuesday that multi-talented recording artists Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Stapleton will all play a part in the NFL pre-show. Here's what they'll be performing:
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now
Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
Dolph Ziggler Says He Hates John Cena
Back in 2012, John Cena and Dolph Ziggler were engaged in a feud, which was largely panned by fans. This was due to the fact that Cena stood tall in their feud, which fans did not want. While speaking with Sam Roberts, the Showoff was asked about his opinion of...
Shawn Michaels Personally Requested The New Day For NXT Run
It turns out Shawn Michaels specifically wanted The New Day down in NXT for a run. Fightful Select dropped a portion from their upcoming interview with Kofi Kingston. It was said in the notes that Shawn Michaels was the one who requested The New Day in NXT, and the duo found out via their talent relations app.
Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Wasn’t Put Together Until After Acknowledgement Ceremony Was Nixed
WWE hastily put together the Trial Of Sami Zayn. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE knew by SmackDown last week that they were going to air a trial instead. The Acknowledgment Ceremony would have been a big angle, but plans had to change. The deal is that...
LA Knight Mocks Bray Wyatt As A Grown Man Who Plays With Puppets
Bray Wyatt returned to the Firefly Funhouse to a lot fans delight on Friday’s SmackDown. LA Knight talked about the incident on SmackDown LowDown where Wyatt interrupted him to bring back an old narrative for promotion. Downplaying Wyatt’s way of “playing with puppets”, he stated that he’s unfazed by his different personas.
NXT Level Up Results (1/20/23)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 20. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 17. The show aired on Peacock. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) def. Odyssey Jones. Follow Corey at @CoreyBrennanBS on Twitter. If...
Pitch For RAW 30 Spot Involving Bray Wyatt And The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker met in the ring before. Since WWE is going into Wyatt’s history, Taker’s return for one night only could provide WWE with a golden opportunity. Per Fightful Select, it looks like two old foes will clash. While it was not confirmed that this...
Vince Russo Thinks Mick Foley Has Heat With WWE After Missing RAW 30
Many legends appeared on Monday’s RAW, but one name that didn’t appear was Mick Foley. While speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo wondered whether some WWE Superstars if they turned down appearing on last night’s show. In addition to that, Russo wondered whether Mick Foley has heat with WWE.
The Godfather Files Two New Trademarks For Personal Use
The Godfather files for two trademarks. According to recent trademark filings reported by PW Insider, The Godfather filed for trademarks on multiple personals he utilized over the course of his career on 1/18. He trademarked the two gimmicks that made him famous. WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright filed for...
Karrion Kross Says No One Is Afraid For Their Job With Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Many fans have worried about certain wrestlers losing their jobs once again within WWE now that Vince McMahon has returned to a position of power within WWE. One person from that rehired class of Superstars, Karrion Kross did a recent interview with San Antonio Express-News. During the interview, the former NXT Champion expressed his feeling towards Vince McMahon’s return.
The Undertaker Is Excited For 30th Anniversary Of RAW
The Undertaker is set to appear on the 30th anniversary edition of RAW tomorrow night in Philadelphia. The Phenom will join fellow Hall of Famers and legends of the business including Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Kurt Angle. The Undertaker took to Twitter ahead of the momentous occasion and shared...
Pro Wrestling Tees Drop Jay Briscoe T-Shirt With All Proceeds Going To Jay’s Family
The ROH Hall of Famer was tragically involved in a fatal car accident last week. The Delaware State Police confirmed that another driver crossed the center line and collided with his vehicle head-on. The wrestling world has been in mourning ever since. Pro Wrestling Tees has just revealed that a...
The New Day’s Podcast May Not Return
When the New Day made their debut as a group, they were initially heels, but were eventually turned into babyfaces due to their rise in popularity. They eventually made a podcast as well. As for Big E, he has been absent from WWE television following his horrific neck injury back...
Mark Briscoe Maintains His Faith In First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The Briscoe Brothers dominated the pro wrestling world, being heralded as one of the greatest tag teams of all time and winning tag team told in every company they were in. Jay Briscoe’s loss left a huge hole in not only tag team wrestling, but the entire landscape as a whole.
