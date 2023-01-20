Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs Southern Arizona boys soccer statistical leaders
Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.PosGPAst. Ivan FelixSunnysideSr.F/MF1115. Joseph MirandaWalden GroveSr.MF910. Voltaire TillakembayeRincon/UHSSr.S119. Aime UwimanaAmphiSo.F/MF139. Nicolas ValenzuelaSalpointeSr.F/MF158. Leo GutierrezSalpointeSo.F158. Nahom DeberoRincon/UHSSo.MF117. Cole RevisCatalina FoothillsSr.F137. Kevin ChaviraFlowing WellsFr.MF65.
allsportstucson.com
Adia Barnes notches 125th career win in sweep of Sun Devils
TEMPE — It was an exciting trip to Tempe for the Arizona women’s basketball team. Adia Barnes reached a new career milestone on Sunday afternoon in the 80-67 rivalry win over Arizona State, leading the Wildcats to their 125th victory under her leadership. Arizona also beat ASU at...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Junior High and Middle School State Wrestling Championships
BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 73 1st Place Match. Malik Hoskins (Tucson Cyclones) won by fall over Trenton Warren (Thorobred Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:51) Jarron Beltran Jr (Sunnyside Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Alexander Vasquez (Eloy Blue Devil`s) (Maj 10-1) BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 83 3rd Place...
azdesertswarm.com
Defense still on Adia Barnes’ mind as No. 19 Arizona heads to ASU
At this point, head coach Adia Barnes says that she laughs when her rotation decisions are questioned by those outside the program. It’s not about individuals or just about offense. It’s about the entire team and how it functions together, especially on defense. “That’s what people don’t understand,”...
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
ARIZONAG Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) G Treasure Hunt (6-2 junior) G Tyi Skinner (5-5 junior) G Jaddan Simmons (5-9 junior) C Kayla Mokwuah (6-4 senior) G Sydney Erikstrup (6-1 junior)
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Historic Sports Venues and Artifacts: Our first tennis courts
Located at Stone and Jackson, now a parking garage north of the St. Augustine Cathedral, the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club is first mentioned in the media in 1892. It would be called the “Southern Tennis Club” in 1894 and back to the Tucson Lawn Tennis Club in 1900.
Eastern Progress
'I'm really thankful for those guys': Tommy Lloyd praises work of transfers
Even before finishing an opening statement about his team’s biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd paused for some overarching reflection and gratefulness. He usually doesn’t do that, publicly at least. Ask big-picture questions of the Wildcats’ second-year coach during the season and you...
Eastern Progress
'Gritty' Arizona Wildcats flip script, beat No. 5 Bruins at their own game
The Arizona Wildcats reinvented themselves over the weekend at McKale Center — to such an extreme that even their creator did a double-take. “I look at that score,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Saturday, “and I wonder if they stopped the game at halftime.”. The final score...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 5 UCLA
Arizona pulled off its first win over a Top 5 team in almost a year, knocking off No. 5 UCLA on Saturday afternoon. The win not only ended the Bruins’ 14-game win streak but pulled the Wildcats (17-3, 6-3) within striking distance of them in the Pac-12 standings. It...
bvmsports.com
Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo Alexis Arguello battled Ruben Castillo in a 1980 war from Tucson, Arizona. By MatthewLegros Jan 22, 2023, 12:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
Tucson councilman Kozachik threatens to keep funds from rodeo
Kozachik said he would not support giving any funds to the Tucson Rodeo and the parade next year if they use electric cattle prods.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
AZFamily
Freeze warnings across central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing
A 24-year-old suspect in an Arizona homicide, who's been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been, arrested in northern Iowa, where he's been jailed and his bail set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson. The post Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New home building in Tucson expected to climb
The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
thisistucson.com
13 restaurants and cafes expected to open in Tucson this year
It's only the third week of January and we've already welcomed at least four new restaurants to Tucson's vibrant food scene. 🍕 FireTruck Brewing Company broadened its footprint into the pizza business, opening FireTruck Pizza Company in the former location of Dry River Company on the east side, 800 N. Kolb Road.
thisistucson.com
The Pit closed — and opened again. Here's the nitty-gritty of what's going on with the food truck park.
The lot at 22nd Street and Pantano Road looked like a set from “Scooby-Doo.” The lush desert had been razed and loosely paved over; neon orange plastic fencing surrounded the space closest to The Loop; the only things growing there were scraggly shrubs and piles of sun-bleached garbage.
One killed in car crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Tucson Police Department has confirmed that a collision has led to the death of one person on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, a road that stretches from Houghton Road to Colossal Cave Road.
