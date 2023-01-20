ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Petroglyphs Southern Arizona boys soccer statistical leaders

Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Jan. 20. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.PosGPAst. Ivan FelixSunnysideSr.F/MF1115. Joseph MirandaWalden GroveSr.MF910. Voltaire TillakembayeRincon/UHSSr.S119. Aime UwimanaAmphiSo.F/MF139. Nicolas ValenzuelaSalpointeSr.F/MF158. Leo GutierrezSalpointeSo.F158. Nahom DeberoRincon/UHSSo.MF117. Cole RevisCatalina FoothillsSr.F137. Kevin ChaviraFlowing WellsFr.MF65.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Adia Barnes notches 125th career win in sweep of Sun Devils

TEMPE — It was an exciting trip to Tempe for the Arizona women’s basketball team. Adia Barnes reached a new career milestone on Sunday afternoon in the 80-67 rivalry win over Arizona State, leading the Wildcats to their 125th victory under her leadership. Arizona also beat ASU at...
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona Junior High and Middle School State Wrestling Championships

BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 73 1st Place Match. Malik Hoskins (Tucson Cyclones) won by fall over Trenton Warren (Thorobred Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:51) Jarron Beltran Jr (Sunnyside Wrestling Academy) won by major decision over Alexander Vasquez (Eloy Blue Devil`s) (Maj 10-1) BOYS JUNIOR HIGH – 83 3rd Place...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Defense still on Adia Barnes’ mind as No. 19 Arizona heads to ASU

At this point, head coach Adia Barnes says that she laughs when her rotation decisions are questioned by those outside the program. It’s not about individuals or just about offense. It’s about the entire team and how it functions together, especially on defense. “That’s what people don’t understand,”...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

ARIZONAG Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) G Treasure Hunt (6-2 junior) G Tyi Skinner (5-5 junior) G Jaddan Simmons (5-9 junior) C Kayla Mokwuah (6-4 senior) G Sydney Erikstrup (6-1 junior)
TEMPE, AZ
Eastern Progress

'I'm really thankful for those guys': Tommy Lloyd praises work of transfers

Even before finishing an opening statement about his team’s biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd paused for some overarching reflection and gratefulness. He usually doesn’t do that, publicly at least. Ask big-picture questions of the Wildcats’ second-year coach during the season and you...
TUCSON, AZ
bvmsports.com

Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo

Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing Commentary & Opinion Boxing News & Results Unsung 20th Century Fights: Alexis Arguello vs Ruben Castillo Alexis Arguello battled Ruben Castillo in a 1980 war from Tucson, Arizona. By MatthewLegros Jan 22, 2023, 12:31pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All…
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Freeze warnings across central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing

A 24-year-old suspect in an Arizona homicide, who's been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been, arrested in northern Iowa, where he's been jailed and his bail set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson. The post Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing appeared first on KYMA.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

New home building in Tucson expected to climb

The Tucson area may be better positioned to weather the gloomy home-building news being seen across the country. While other parts of the country are expecting a major contraction from homebuilders and a dramatic drop in home prices, Tucson is holding its own, analysts say. A combination of the continued...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

13 restaurants and cafes expected to open in Tucson this year

It's only the third week of January and we've already welcomed at least four new restaurants to Tucson's vibrant food scene. 🍕 FireTruck Brewing Company broadened its footprint into the pizza business, opening FireTruck Pizza Company in the former location of Dry River Company on the east side, 800 N. Kolb Road.
TUCSON, AZ

