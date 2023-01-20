ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Wobble as Wall Street Attempts to Build on Back-To-Back Gains

Stocks slipped Tuesday as investors struggled to build on a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.14% and 0.12%, respectively. Earnings season continued Tuesday with 3M and Verizon falling...
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After Market Close

Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts have taken down their estimates because of flagging PC sales and concerns about Azure business growth. Microsoft's stock trades for about 26 times earnings. Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the close of regular trading on Tuesday.
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine - source

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Cramer's Lighting Round: Teck Resources Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paysafe Ltd: "It is a good company. ... I bless that for a trade to $25." Teck Resources Ltd: "I am going to...
Brits Are Being Paid to Cut Power Use, as Cold Snap Threatens Supply

More than a million British households and businesses are being offered cash incentives to cut their energy consumption during peak times, even as back-up coal plants were told they would not be needed early Tuesday. Colder temperatures have combined with a drop in wind levels to increase demand and lower...
