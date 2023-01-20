Read full article on original website
Related
The U.S. Is Massively Underperforming Global Stock Markets, and Analysts See More of the Same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
Stocks Wobble as Wall Street Attempts to Build on Back-To-Back Gains
Stocks slipped Tuesday as investors struggled to build on a strong start to the week during a busy stretch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.14% and 0.12%, respectively. Earnings season continued Tuesday with 3M and Verizon falling...
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After Market Close
Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts have taken down their estimates because of flagging PC sales and concerns about Azure business growth. Microsoft's stock trades for about 26 times earnings. Microsoft will report fiscal second-quarter results after the close of regular trading on Tuesday.
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
Elon Musk needs to soothe investor fears over his Twitter saga as Tesla faces one of the most important moments in the history of the company, Wedbush says
Tesla stock is still poised for upside, but Elon Musk needs to comfort investors about his chaotic Twitter takeover, Wedbush's Dan Ives said.
Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy
A former Genesis employee sent a message to a prospective investor in December, regarding a fund he was starting called Hunting Hill Digital. The fund would be run by three ex-Genesis employees, the message said. Genesis, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, filed for bankruptcy protection on...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Verizon, Lululemon and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Verizon — Verizon shares slipped 1.51% after the company posted mixed results for the 2022 fourth quarter. While earnings met analyst predictions, forward earnings fell short of a Refinitiv consensus estimate. . Bed Bath & Beyond — The meme stock...
Argentina and Brazil Are Discussing Plans for a Common Currency — Analysts Can Scarcely Believe It
Argentina and Brazil are in early talks to create a common currency, as part of a coordinated bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Analysts are highly skeptical, dismissing the proposal as "pie in the sky." "It is hard to believe Argentina and Brazil would actually move in this...
Treasury Tells Congress It Will Suspend Some Federal Retirement Funding After Debt Limit Breach
The U.S. Treasury has suspended full funding of a federal employee retirement benefit program after the government reached its debt ceiling. The move is one of the so-called extraordinary measures Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking to avoid default until Congress raises the federal borrowing limit. Yellen said the agency...
Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine - source
BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the U.S. may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Cramer's Lighting Round: Teck Resources Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paysafe Ltd: "It is a good company. ... I bless that for a trade to $25." Teck Resources Ltd: "I am going to...
Greedflation: ‘Entirely Possible' That Food Brands Are Profiteering From Price Hikes, Says Tesco Chairman
British supermarket chain Tesco has warned that some food producers may be taking advantage of inflationary pressures, raising prices more than necessary. Chairman John Allan said it was "entirely possible" that some food firms are profiteering from inflation at the cost of some of the poorest consumers. But consumer group...
Brits Are Being Paid to Cut Power Use, as Cold Snap Threatens Supply
More than a million British households and businesses are being offered cash incentives to cut their energy consumption during peak times, even as back-up coal plants were told they would not be needed early Tuesday. Colder temperatures have combined with a drop in wind levels to increase demand and lower...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0