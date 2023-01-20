Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
14news.com
Hoops Live Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 3. Abdul Mitchell, Owensboro: On Friday, Mitchell scored 34 points in the Red Devils’ 94-92 win over Bosse. In nine games played as a junior, he is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 boards. Trent Sisley, Heritage...
14news.com
USI Men’s basketball picks up huge road win at SIU-Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had to make a defense stand in the last minute before closing out a 81-72 victory over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the OVC, while the Cougars are 14-7, 5-3 OVC.
14news.com
USI Women’s Hoops falls on the road at SIU-Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
14news.com
2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday. The event was loaded with former Major League Baseball stars, including former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain, former Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets outfielder George Foster, as well as former MLB standouts Graig Nettles and Darrell Evans.
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
14news.com
Fordsville 2-year-old with rare heart birth defect receives care from Norton Children’s Hospital
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - A toddler from Fordsville is getting the proper care he needs for his rare heart birth defect. Chelsea Rusher is the mother of a 2-year-old Baylor Rusher, who was born with a rare birth defect in Spring of 2021. Chelsea says although the road towards health...
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
Fundraiser Planned to Honor Central City, Kentucky Girl Who Died of Rare Disease
Thea Flener passed away from complications of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease at 3 years old. The event's organizers say funds raised will go to raising awareness and researching a cure for this rare disease in her honor. #SaveTheDate. There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener...
14news.com
Powerball drawing takes place Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another chance for one lucky person from the Tri-State to win big in the Powerball drawing Monday night. Since no one won from Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot has grown to 502 million dollars. We went out to see if anyone was buying tickets ahead of...
14news.com
New candidate announces run for Evansville city council
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new candidate has announced his run for Evansville city council. Courtney Johnson says he’s running for city council at large. Johnson made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying he’s excited for this new chapter. Johnson is already known around the city as...
14news.com
Alert Day for rain/snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added a new Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday for possible wintry weather!. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to around 30°. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer thanks to a gentle breeze...
14news.com
EWSU: Vine, 3rd St. to close for 90 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water Sewer and Utility say the intersection of Vine and 3rd streets will be closing. They say the closure is due to the Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project and it’s set to happen Tuesday, January 24. EWSU also says the intersection of...
14news.com
Partly Sunny A.M., Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy as high temps climb into the mid to upper 40s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6pm this evening until noon Wednesday. Tonight, rain mixing with snow late as lows drop into the lower 30s.
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
wevv.com
Popular pizza being served in Spencer County
The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
14news.com
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
14news.com
Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
