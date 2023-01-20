ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Hoops Live Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 3. Abdul Mitchell, Owensboro: On Friday, Mitchell scored 34 points in the Red Devils’ 94-92 win over Bosse. In nine games played as a junior, he is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 boards. Trent Sisley, Heritage...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

USI Men’s basketball picks up huge road win at SIU-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had to make a defense stand in the last minute before closing out a 81-72 victory over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles go to 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the OVC, while the Cougars are 14-7, 5-3 OVC.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Women’s Hoops falls on the road at SIU-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball made a big, fourth-quarter charge against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, but the Screaming Eagles’ push came up a little short as the Cougars held on to win 78-69. SIUE started off fast in the first 90 seconds of the game with an early 6-0 advantage. Southern Indiana then found its offensive spark to narrow the early deficit under the eight-minute mark of the first quarter. Sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) drilled back-to-back jumpers, including one from three, to bring USI back within one, 8-7.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
14news.com

2023 Night of Memories features all-star lineup of baseball legends

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 23rd annual Night of Memories made its return to the Carson Center at the University of Evansville on Saturday. The event was loaded with former Major League Baseball stars, including former Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain, former Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets outfielder George Foster, as well as former MLB standouts Graig Nettles and Darrell Evans.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes

Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Powerball drawing takes place Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another chance for one lucky person from the Tri-State to win big in the Powerball drawing Monday night. Since no one won from Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot has grown to 502 million dollars. We went out to see if anyone was buying tickets ahead of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New candidate announces run for Evansville city council

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new candidate has announced his run for Evansville city council. Courtney Johnson says he’s running for city council at large. Johnson made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying he’s excited for this new chapter. Johnson is already known around the city as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Alert Day for rain/snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added a new Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday for possible wintry weather!. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to around 30°. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer thanks to a gentle breeze...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EWSU: Vine, 3rd St. to close for 90 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water Sewer and Utility say the intersection of Vine and 3rd streets will be closing. They say the closure is due to the Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project and it’s set to happen Tuesday, January 24. EWSU also says the intersection of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Partly Sunny A.M., Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy as high temps climb into the mid to upper 40s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6pm this evening until noon Wednesday. Tonight, rain mixing with snow late as lows drop into the lower 30s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side

One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Popular pizza being served in Spencer County

The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
OTWELL, IN
14news.com

Meteorologist Arden Gregory expecting baby in June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 News family is growing!. Meteorologist Arden Gregory has announced she’s expecting a baby with her husband, Grant. This will be their first child. The baby’s gender will be a surprise. She is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. The due date...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

