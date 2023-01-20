ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two reports a student was injured at Richland Northeast High School Monday morning. The Richland Two director of communications said the student was injured before school started. Other students witnessed the event while several teachers responded for help. Counseling staff and social...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Camden names interim police chief, taps former deputy chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden announced Monday the appointment of a new interim police chief. Darren Norris will take the position effective Jan. 28. Camden City Manager Joe Rorie said, “We are pleased that Chief Norris will be joining us in this role and will be building upon the foundation laid by our retiring Chief Joe Floyd.”
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 01/24/2023

The SC K-9 Academy is the premier dog trainer in Columbia South Carolina and surrounding counties in the Midlands dogs training journey. The South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division's Cinderella Project has been making dreams come true for two decades and we're excited to be back in 2023. Jury selection...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck

KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel. Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard. There were no...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
COLUMBIA, SC

