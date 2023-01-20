Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two reports a student was injured at Richland Northeast High School Monday morning. The Richland Two director of communications said the student was injured before school started. Other students witnessed the event while several teachers responded for help. Counseling staff and social...
WIS-TV
Columbia City Council holding special election for vacant District Four seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced that a special election for District Four will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The two candidates officially in the race are Beatrice King and Peter M. Brown. The candidate to win the race will serve a term that...
WIS-TV
Camden names interim police chief, taps former deputy chief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden announced Monday the appointment of a new interim police chief. Darren Norris will take the position effective Jan. 28. Camden City Manager Joe Rorie said, “We are pleased that Chief Norris will be joining us in this role and will be building upon the foundation laid by our retiring Chief Joe Floyd.”
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Nonprofit Leadership Conference That Aims to Help Locate Funding
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-Current or aspiring nonprofit organizations in search of funding are invited to participate in a nonprofit leadership conference. Attendees will learn where and how to access funds specific to their organization. They’ll also get to hear from other leaders of nonprofits to gain support and tips. The...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
WIS-TV
DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: R1 Champ aims to increase positive male role models in district one schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One recently launched an initiative that aims to provide students with access to more positive male role models in schools. R1 Champs: Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts currently has a team of volunteers, but the program is seeking additional individuals interested in becoming role models.
WIS-TV
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A capital project in the unincorporated town of Cassatt is under scrutiny by neighboring residents and elected officials. Within a 12-acre stretch of the Kershaw County property on highway SC-1 N., four acres of vegetation were recently stripped to accommodate an incoming fire station. This...
WIS-TV
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 01/24/2023
Jury selection...
WIS-TV
Carolina Springs Middle School students arrested for texting threats to classmates
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two Carolina Springs Middle School students are charged with making direct threats against students at their school. According to officials, the students used a fake app to create a fake telephone number to text threats to multiple students. Investigators say the students’ names will not be...
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
High school student dies in Sunday afternoon wreck
KERSHAW, S.C. — A 16-year-old high school student is dead after a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West at almost 3:30 p.m. he responded to a car crash on Ridgway Road in Lugoff. Two cars were involved. According to West,...
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
WIS-TV
Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel. Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard. There were no...
WIS-TV
South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of South Congaree mobile home residents has a ticking clock for finding a new home. For some, their time to find that home may be getting slashed. In November, the South Congaree Town Council denied an appeal by landlord Naomi Halter to have...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
coladaily.com
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis removed from position
The Richland County District Two school board, held an executive session in which it was decided that the district’s superintendent Dr. Baron Davis will be removed from the position. The decision was made after a long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set...
