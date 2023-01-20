ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner To Now Face Michael Williams Atop Feb. 25 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View

A new opponent has been secured for the next BLK Prime Pay-Per-View extravaganza. BoxingScene.com has learned that former four-division titlist Adrien Broner will now face Michael Williams Jr. atop the scheduled February 25 show from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia. The development marks the third scheduled opponent for Broner, all coming in a span of just over a week.
ATLANTA, GA
Boxing Scene

Alexis Rocha To Now Face Ghana's George Ashie, Who Replaces Anthony Young In DAZN Main Event

Alexis Rocha has a new opponent for his 2023 debut. BoxingScene.com has learned that Ghana’s George Ashie has been tabbed to face Rocha atop Saturday’s DAZN show from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Ashie was brought in as a very late replacement for Atlantic City’s Anthony Young (24-2, 8KOs), who originally accepted the fight but was since removed from the main event for undisclosed reasons.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

Rey Vargas Hasn't Decided If He'll Stay At 130 After Foster Fight Or Return To 126 Pounds

Rey Vargas could hold the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles simultaneously if he beats O’Shaquie Foster on February 11. Vargas won the WBC featherweight championship from Mark Magsayo in his last bout, but he didn’t need to relinquish it to move up, perhaps temporarily, to the 130-pound limit to fight Foster for the WBC’s unclaimed super featherweight belt. Mexico’s Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and Houston’s Foster (19-2, 11 KOs), the WBC’s number one contender in the super featherweight division, will fight for the aforementioned championship in a “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event at Alamodome in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Barrios vs. Santiago, Pero vs. Faust Set For Vargas-Foster Tripleheader

Undefeated two-division world champion Rey Vargas will battle top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship in a showdown that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas topping a Premier Boxing Champions event. The Showtime telecast...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Julian Gonzalez Not Surprised He Took Out Rosalindo Morales So Quickly

Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. - Julian Gonzalez from Reading, Pa., remained undefeated with a dominant fourth-round stoppage victory, dropping Rosalindo Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand that caused referee Shawn Clark to intervene and wave the 130-pound bout off at 27 seconds of the fourth. Gonzalez led 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
BETHLEHEM, PA

