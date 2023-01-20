ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of...
NBA predictions and picks Tuesday: Bulls vs. Pacers, Suns vs. Hornets

We finished one-for-three with our NBA predictions on Monday, cashing big-time on the Blazers but losing against the spread with the underdog Pistons and Hornets – both of whom fell flat against inconsistent but dangerous foes. We’re back to the well on Tuesday an underdog and a slight road favorite that deserves more respect against one of the coldest teams in the league. Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM heading into the night’s action: Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes NBA Tuesday odds and...
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on...
Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee....
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Banchero, Isaac, Magic end Celtics’ 9-game win streak 113-98

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26...
Today in Sports History-Yandle becomes NHL’s new “Iron Man”

1894 — Jim Corbett knocks out Charley Mitchell in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title. 1924 — The first Winter Olympics are held in Chamonix, France. 1939 — Joe Louis knocks out John Henry Lewis at 2:39 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title.
