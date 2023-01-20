ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgton, ME

Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Cape Elizabeth, Maine, During Snow Day

Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
AUGUSTA, ME
Rumford fighting to keep Marden's store in town

RUMFORD (WGME) -- The town of Rumford is fighting to keep its Marden’s store from permanently closing down. Marden's said earlier this month that the building is no longer safe for their customers and employees. They put the blame squarely on the landlord. The owners say there are problems...
RUMFORD, ME
Iconic Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich, Maine, is for Sale

There's only a handful of restaurants in Maine that have become landmarks because of where they're located and what they serve up. One of those iconic restaurants is the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich, which has been a staple of Sagadahoc county and a landmark along a busy stretch of Route 1. Now, one of the most recognizable restaurants in Maine is up for sale.
WOOLWICH, ME
Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February

If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
WESTBROOK, ME
'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike

Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
MAINE STATE
