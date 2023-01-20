Read full article on original website
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
Move over, Portland, there's another local culinary town that deserves recognition. I'm talking about a town right across the bridge from Maine's largest city, an easy drive for essentially anyone in the Greater Portland region. It's time to let South Portland shine in the spotlight. South Portland's culinary crusade has...
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
Twelve is a lucky number for Portland chef Colin Wyatt — it’s the name of the restaurant he helped open and runs on Portland’s East End, and the number of dishes on the seasonal prix-fixe menu (not counting the sweet potato milk bread with brown butter). The...
Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Valliere was on Oxford Street in Portland Monday during the middle of a six-inch accumulation of snow. "I just came out here to see what I can find for resources... I don't know what else I can do besides just give everything I own away," Valliere said.
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
RUMFORD (WGME) -- The town of Rumford is fighting to keep its Marden’s store from permanently closing down. Marden's said earlier this month that the building is no longer safe for their customers and employees. They put the blame squarely on the landlord. The owners say there are problems...
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
So far, this winter, we have had really mild temperatures. Sure, this morning was a little chilly (9 degrees in Augusta), but for the most part, we have had nearly spring-like temperatures. Clearly, most winters are not like this. If you have lived in New England for very long, you...
PORTLAND, Maine — Passengers hoping to fly out of the Portland International Jetport experienced numerous cancellations and delays on Monday. According to staff and passengers at the Portland Jetport, a plane slid off the runway after landing successfully while trying to bring passengers back to the terminal. "As it...
There's only a handful of restaurants in Maine that have become landmarks because of where they're located and what they serve up. One of those iconic restaurants is the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich, which has been a staple of Sagadahoc county and a landmark along a busy stretch of Route 1. Now, one of the most recognizable restaurants in Maine is up for sale.
If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
