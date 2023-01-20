Playing their fifth game in eight days on Monday, there’s no question the Vista girls’ basketball team is feeling the effects of fatigue. But even so, what Vista coach Marty Benjamin loves best about his team is they grind and never give up. That was the case last week in a loss on the road to Monterey Trail when they fell behind by 24 points and rallied to cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter before essentially running out of time to complete the comeback.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO