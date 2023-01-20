Read full article on original website

Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Tough night for Kofa soccer with losses in big late season tilts, but Kings hoops comes through
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest 5A soccer rankings reveal a big couple of weeks for both the boys and girls Kofa soccer programs - with the boys on the inside, looking to scrape for a better spot and the girls just on the brink of completing the 24-team field as the last one in.
Farmers in Imperial County Brace for Less Water as Colorado River Runs Dry
Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles. Within this grid of greenery, near...
Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved
Alan Cunningham's family and friends should be with him celebrating his golden birthday. Instead, they're still searching for justice. The post Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort
Professional Elvis impersonator Justin Chandor, endorsed by Graceland, performed as Elvis at West Wind RV Resort on Saturday. The post Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off
BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
Weekend crime spree takes place
Police first responded to a report on 13th Avenue at 4:21 am this past Saturday morning. The post Weekend crime spree takes place appeared first on KYMA.
Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop
CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours. The post Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there
YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years. The post Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police are looking for suspects in an early morning shooting in Yuma on Saturday that injured three teenagers, two of them seriously. Police say they responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center at about 4:48 a.m. Saturday when hospital officials reported they were treating three males with gunshot wounds. One is 18 years old. The other two are 17. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the three were traveling in a vehicle on the north side of Yuma in the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two male subjects began shooting at them.
Two detained in human smuggling attempt
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Two detained in human smuggling attempt appeared first on KYMA.
mybasin.com
ARIZONA WOMAN CAUGHT TRAFFICKING FENTANYL AND HEROIN ON INTERSTATE 5 CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT
PORTLAND, Ore.—An Arizona woman is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking approximately 45,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and several additional pounds of bulk heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with...
Abandoned building raided by Calexico police
Yesterday, Calexico Police officers raided an abandoned house with houseless individuals doing drugs. The post Abandoned building raided by Calexico police appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Yuma County Board of Supervisors formally approves portable toilets along the border
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors has formally approved the placement of portable restrooms along the U.S.-Mexico border. Board Chairman Martin Porchas told KAWC the portable toilets have been in place for several months. There are currently 17 toilets along the border fence for arriving asylum seekers to keep them from going into nearby ag fields.
34-year-old woman arrested for Tuesday burglary
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a woman in connection to a burglary. The post 34-year-old woman arrested for Tuesday burglary appeared first on KYMA.
