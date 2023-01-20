ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

thedesertreview.com

Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off

BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop

CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA
yumadailynews.com

Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there

YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
YUMA, AZ
KOLD-TV

YUMA, AZ

